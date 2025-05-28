Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Board Leadership Announced

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / In conjunction with its annual meeting held in May, the Sturgis Bancorp Board of Directors announced new leadership. Michael Frost, President of LTI Printing, Inc., Sturgis, Michigan was elected as Chairman of both Sturgis Bancorp Inc. Board of Directors and the Sturgis Bank Board of Directors. Keene Taylor, Partner, Realty Executives, St. Joseph, Michigan was elected as Vice Chairman, of both the Bank Board and Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Both are current members of the Boards. Frost succeeds long-time Board Chairman David Franks, President and Chief Operating Officer of Oak Press Solutions, Inc., Sturgis.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we thank David for his leadership over the past five years," said Jason Hyska, President and CEO of Sturgis Bancorp Inc. and CEO of Sturgis Bank. "He helped guide the Bank through executive leadership transitions, the exponential growth we have experienced over the past five years, and challenges such as COVID. We are grateful that he will remain on the Board. Mike has a long history on the Board and has served as Vice Chairman since April 2022. With Keene Taylor, who joined us in March 2022 and lends expertise from over 30 years in the banking industry and a deep knowledge of the west Michigan market, we are well poised to continued success under strong leadership."

Additional Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Board members include Jason Halling, Vice President, Burr Oak Tool Inc.; Kim Bontrager, President/Owner of Locey CPA, LLC; Jeff Mohney, Owner, Ayres-Oak Insurance; Franks, Frost, Hyska, and Taylor.

Sturgis Bank Board members include all Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. board members and Matt Scheske, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sturgis Bank.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which primarily engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. Subsidiaries include Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc.; Oak Mortgage, LLC; Ayres-Oak Insurance Services; and Oak Title Services, LLC. Visit www.sturgis.bank/shareholders to learn more about Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

About Sturgis Bank

Sturgis Bank is an independent bank, operating for the benefit of its customers and community since its founding in 1905. Sturgis Bank serves customers through 18 locations in southwest Michigan, providing personal, commercial, mortgage, and trust services. For additional information, visit www.Sturgis.Bank.

