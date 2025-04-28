Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the first quarter of 2025:

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income was $1.4 million.

  • Earnings per share of $0.67.

  • Net interest margin grew to 3.51%. This is an increase of 19 basis points quarter over quarter, and 34 basis points year over year.

  • Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $959 million.

  • Deposits increased to $842 million.

  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.96%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The Bank enjoyed a solid first quarter with increases in the margin and a reduction in wholesale funds. We continue to develop relationship banking with a focus on becoming the bank of choice for our new and existing clients. Our success is a testament to our dedicated staff who continue to promote the Bank and ask for business."

"The Bank is cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2025. There are many economic unknowns currently and we will continue to prudently maneuver as those changes occur."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (1Q25) was $1.4 million, down from last quarter's (4Q24) $2.0 million net income, while up from the net loss of $(2.0 million) for the same quarter of the prior year (1Q24).

    • The decrease in net income from 4Q24 was due to increases in compensation and benefits.

    • The increase in net income from 1Q24 was due to the net effect of the following fluctuations:

      • A decrease in credit loss expense, increasing net income by $4.8 million;

      • A decrease in noninterest income; reducing net income by $1.0 million; and

      • An increase in compensation and benefits, reducing net income by $400,000.

  • Earnings (loss) per share were $0.67 for 1Q25, $0.91 for 4Q24, and $(0.92) for 1Q24.

  • Net interest income was $7.7 million during 1Q25, a 4.90% increase from 4Q24's $7.4 million. This also is a 13.50% increase from 1Q24's $6.8 million net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to interest and dividend income of $12.0 million in 1Q25, compared to $11.2 million in 1Q24.

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.51% for 1Q25 from 3.32% for 4Q24 and 3.17% for 1Q24.

  • During 1Q25, there was a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $158,000, due to annual historic loss updates, qualitative factor adjustments, and lower required reserves. During 4Q24, there was also a reversal of the allowance of $216,000, while $4.7 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses in 1Q24.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million during 1Q25, a 9.33% decrease from 4Q24's $2.4 million, and a 30.15% decrease from for 1Q24's $3.1 million.

    • The decrease from 4Q24 was due to lower earnings on bank-owned life insurance.

    • The fluctuation from 1Q24 was primarily due to a gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in 1Q24 with no such gains recognized in 1Q25.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $8.3 million during 1Q25, an 8.06% increase from 4Q24's $7.7 million, and a 5.86% increase from 1Q24's $7.8 million. These increases were primarily the result of increases in compensation and benefits. Compensation and benefits were $5.0 million in 1Q25, compared to $4.2 million in 4Q24, and $4.6 million in 1Q24.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $959 million as of the end of 1Q25, a 0.29% increase from the end of 4Q24's $956 million, and a 3.66% increase from the end of 1Q24's $925 million. These increases were comprised of:

    • Cash and cash equivalents ended 1Q25 at $28.6 million, compared to $20.8 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $16.5 million as of the end of 1Q24.

    • Net loans ended 1Q25 at $764 million, compared to $768 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $742 million as of the end of 1Q24.

  • Total deposits as of the end of 1Q25 were $842 million, compared to $814 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $807 million as of the end of 1Q24. These increases were comprised of:

    • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $160 million as of the end of 1Q25, from $158 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $155 million as of the end of 1Q24.

    • Interest-bearing deposits increased to $682 million as of the end of 1Q25, from $656 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $652 million as of the end of 1Q24.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $34.7 million as of the end of 1Q25, from $61.1 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $41.0 million as of the end of 1Q24.

  • Total equity at the end of 1Q25 was $57.2 million, compared to $55.4 million as of the end of 4Q24, and $52.7 million as of the end of 1Q24.

  • Book value per share was $26.47 ($22.31 tangible) at the end of 1Q25, compared to $25.66 ($21.51 tangible) as of the end of 4Q24, and $24.49 ($20.37 tangible) as of the end of 1Q24.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

2025

2024

2024

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

10,931

$

10,981

$

10,210

Investment securities:

Taxable

826

827

761

Tax-exempt

39

38

61

Dividends

212

224

147

Total interest and dividend income

12,008

12,070

11,179

Interest expense

Deposits

3,661

3,956

3,750

Borrowed funds

636

763

635

Total interest expense

4,297

4,719

4,385

Net interest income

7,711

7,351

6,794

Credit loss expense (benefit)

(158

)

(216

)

4,663

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

7,869

7,567

2,131

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

319

337

335

Interchange income

316

336

308

Investment brokerage commission income

699

697

594

Mortgage banking activities

450

262

486

Trust fee income

98

115

87

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

105

541

107

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

1

2

1

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

-

-

1,070

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

171

92

114

Other income

15

16

11

Total noninterest income

2,174

2,398

3,113

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,983

4,212

4,569

Occupancy and equipment

1,131

1,103

1,064

Data processing

348

425

290

Interchange expenses

182

203

165

Professional services

189

165

169

Advertising

218

190

201

FDIC premiums

176

187

181

Other expenses

1,051

1,185

1,178

Total noninterest expenses

8,278

7,670

7,817

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,765

2,295

(2,573

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

319

330

(603

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,446

$

1,965

$

(1,970

)

Earnings (loss) per share

$

0.67

$

0.91

$

(0.92

)

Dividends per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

2025

2024

2024

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

12,248

$

10,628

$

8,718

Other short-term investments

16,349

10,174

7,777

Total cash and cash equivalents

28,597

20,802

16,495

Securities - available-for-sale

76,938

77,072

75,354

Securities - held-to-maturity

19,066

19,442

20,615

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

9,786

7,599

Loans held for sale

2,442

3,658

4,865

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,108, $9,289,

and $9,381 at 1Q25, 4Q24, and 1Q24, respectively

764,100

768,430

742,472

Premises and equipment, net

19,440

18,708

18,846

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Mortgage servicing rights

3,163

3,121

3,036

Bank-owned life insurance

15,507

15,402

15,939

Accrued interest receivable

3,539

3,405

3,239

Other assets

10,789

10,729

11,003

Total assets

$

959,201

$

956,389

$

925,297

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

160,600

$

157,782

$

155,116

Interest-bearing

681,880

656,077

652,251

Total deposits

842,480

813,859

807,367

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

34,680

61,100

41,000

Subordinated debentures

14,939

14,919

14,857

Accrued interest payable

1,928

2,604

1,942

Other liabilities

7,959

8,498

7,416

Total liabilities

901,986

900,980

872,582

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,161,441 shares at 1Q25,

2,159,191 shares at 4Q24, and 2,152,441 shares at 1Q24

2,161

2,159

2,152

Additional paid-in capital

8,737

8,699

8,590

Retained earnings

54,478

53,398

49,694

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(8,161

)

(8,847

)

(7,721

)

Total stockholders' equity

57,215

55,409

52,715

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

959,201

$

956,389

$

925,297

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



