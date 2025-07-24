Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 21:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the second quarter of 2025:

Key Highlights

  • Net income was $1.6 million.

  • Earnings per share of $0.76.

  • Net interest margin grew to 3.62%. This is an increase of 11 basis points quarter over quarter, and 44 basis points year over year.

  • Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $985 million.

  • Deposits increased by $40.0 million to $882 million.

  • FHLB advances and brokered CDs decreased by $45.4 million and $17.0 million year-to-date, respectively.

  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.00%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The Bank enjoyed another solid quarter with core earnings growing and a focus on the Strategic initiative to decrease wholesale funds and increase core deposit gathering. That is evident in both our NIM and our deposit growth year to date. The focus on relationship banking continues to highlight the Bank's areas of growth and positions us positively for the remainder of 2025. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future as there are still many economic uncertainties in the current environment."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (2Q25) was $1.6 million, up from last quarter's (1Q25) $1.4 million net income and up from $1.3 million net income for the same quarter of the prior year (2Q24).

    • The increase in net income from 1Q25 was due to a decrease in compensation and benefits.

    • The increase in net income from 2Q24 was due to the net effect of the following fluctuations:

      • An increase in net interest income, increasing net income by $1.2 million;

      • An increase in compensation and benefits, reducing net income by $418,000; and

      • An increase in other noninterest expenses, reducing net income by $370,000.

  • Earnings per share were $0.76 for 2Q25, $0.67 for 1Q25, and $0.60 for 2Q24.

  • Net interest income was $7.9 ($7.942) million during 2Q25, a 0.93% increase from 1Q25's $7.9 ($7.869) million. This was also an 18.98% increase from 2Q24's $6.7 million.

    • The increase in net interest from 2Q24 was due to the following fluctuations:

      • An increase in total interest and dividend income of $740,000; and

      • A decrease in total interest expense of $479,000.

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.62% for 2Q25 from 3.51% for 1Q25 and 3.18% for 2Q24.

  • During 2Q25, $117,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses, based on historic loss updates, qualitative factor adjustments and required reserves. During 1Q25, there was a reversal of the allowance of $158,000, while $165,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses in 2Q24.

  • Noninterest income has stayed relatively constant with $2.2 million recorded each quarter for 2Q25, 1Q25, and 2Q24.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $8.1 million during 2Q25, a 2.34% decrease from 1Q25's $8.3 million, and a 10.80% increase from 2Q24's $7.3 million. These changes were primarily the result of fluctuations in compensation and benefits. Compensation and benefits were $4.8 million in 2Q25, compared to $5.0 million in 1Q25, and $4.3 million in 2Q24.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the first six months of 2025 (YTD 2025) was $3.1 million, compared to a net loss of $(673,000) for the first six months of 2024 (YTD 2024), as further discussed below.

  • Earnings (loss) per share were $1.43 for YTD 2025 and $(0.31) for YTD 2024.

  • Net interest income was $15.8 million for YTD 2025, a 15.67% increase from YTD 2024's $13.6 million. This increase was due to:

    • Total interest and dividend income of $24.3 million for YTD 2025, compared to $22.7 million for YTD 2024; and

    • Total interest expense of $8.5 million for YTD 2025, compared to $9.1 million for YTD 2024.

  • There has been a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $41,000 for YTD 2025, while $4.8 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses in YTD 2024. This difference is primarily due to a one-time charge-off of one customer's loans totaling $5.5 million which occurred in 1Q24.

  • Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for YTD 2025, compared to $5.3 million for YTD 2024. This is an 18.34% decrease. This difference was primarily due to a $1.1 million gain on termination of interest rate swaps in YTD 2024, with no such gains or losses on termination of interest rate swaps in YTD 2025.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $16.4 million for YTD 2025, compared to $15.1 million for YTD 2024. This is an 8.27% increase. This increase was due to:

    • Compensation and benefits of $9.7 million for YTD 2025, compared to $8.9 million for YTD 2024; and

    • Other noninterest expenses totaled $6.6 million for YTD 2025, compared to $6.2 million for YTD 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $985 million as of the end of 2Q25, a 2.69% increase from the end of 1Q25's $959 million, and a 4.52% increase from the end of 2Q24's $942 million. These increases were comprised of:

    • Cash and cash equivalents ended 2Q25 at $39.0 million, compared to $28.6 million at the end of 1Q25, and $21.1 million at the end of 2Q24; and

    • Net loans ended 2Q25 at $778 million, compared to $764 million at the end of 1Q25, and $753 million at the end of 2Q24.

  • Total deposits at the end of 2Q25 were $882 million, compared to $842 million at the end of 1Q25, and $800 million at the end of 2Q24. These increases were comprised of:

    • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $165 million at the end of 2Q25, from $161 million at the end of 1Q25, while decreasing from the end of 2Q24's balance of $169 million; and

    • Interest-bearing deposits increased to $718 million at the end of 2Q25, from $682 million at the end of 1Q25, and $631 million at the end of 2Q24.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $15.7 million as of the end of 2Q25, from $34.7 million as of the end of 1Q25, and $65.0 million as of the end of 2Q24.

  • Total equity at the end of 2Q25 was $58.5 million, compared to $57.2 million at the end of 1Q25, and $53.5 million at the end of 2Q24.

  • Book value per share was $27.06 ($22.93 tangible) at the end of 2Q25, compared to $26.47 ($22.31 tangible) at the end of 1Q25, and $24.81 ($20.66 tangible) at the end of 2Q24.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended



Jun 30,
2025
2Q25

Mar 31,
2025
1Q25

Jun 30,
2024
2Q24

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

11,221

$

10,931

$

10,524

Investment securities:

Taxable

811

826

804

Tax-exempt

38

39

39

Dividends

210

212

172

Total interest and dividend income

12,280

12,008

11,539

Interest expense

Deposits

3,707

3,661

3,777

Borrowed funds

514

636

922

Total interest expense

4,221

4,297

4,699

Net interest income

8,059

7,711

6,840

Credit loss expense (benefit)

117

(158

)

165

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

7,942

7,869

6,675

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

334

319

345

Interchange income

364

316

350

Investment brokerage commission income

702

699

641

Mortgage banking activitives

311

450

487

Trust fee income

135

98

166

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

107

105

108

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

-

1

26

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

41

171

61

Other income

169

15

15

Total noninterest income

2,163

2,174

2,199

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,758

4,983

4,340

Occupancy and equipment

1,137

1,131

1,029

Data processing

378

348

287

Interchange expenses

198

182

166

Professional services

133

189

120

Advertising

255

218

213

FDIC premiums

159

176

197

Other expenses

1,067

1,051

945

Total noninterest expenses

8,085

8,278

7,297

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

2,020

1,765

1,577

Income tax expense (benefit)

378

319

280

Net income (loss)

$

1,642

$

1,446

$

1,297

Earnings (loss) per share

$

0.76

$

0.67

$

0.60

Dividends per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended

Jun 30,
2025
2Q25

Jun 30,
2024
2Q24

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

22,151

$

20,734

Investment securities:

Taxable

1,637

1,565

Tax-exempt

77

100

Dividends

423

319

Total interest and dividend income

24,288

22,718

Interest expense

Deposits

7,367

7,526

Borrowed funds

1,151

1,558

Total interest expense

8,518

9,084

Net interest income

15,770

13,634

Credit loss expense (benefit)

(41

)

4,828

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

15,811

8,806

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

653

680

Interchange income

680

658

Investment brokerage commission income

1,400

1,235

Mortgage banking activities

761

973

Trust fee income

234

253

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

212

215

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

1

28

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

-

1,070

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

212

174

Other income

185

26

Total noninterest income

4,338

5,312

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

9,741

8,909

Occupancy and equipment

2,268

2,093

Data processing

727

577

Interchange expenses

380

332

Professional services

322

290

Advertising

473

413

FDIC premiums

335

378

Other expenses

2,118

2,122

Total noninterest expenses

16,364

15,114

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

3,785

(996

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

697

(323

)

Net income (loss)

$

3,088

$

(673

)

Earnings (loss) per share

$

1.43

$

(0.31

)

Dividends per share

$

0.34

$

0.34

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Jun 30,
2025
2Q25

Mar 31,
2025
1Q25

Jun 30,
2024
2Q24

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

12,688

$

12,248

$

9,518

Other short-term investments

26,295

16,349

11,612

Total cash and cash equivalents

38,983

28,597

21,130

Securities - available-for-sale

76,546

76,938

79,101

Securities - held-to-maturity

18,748

19,066

20,310

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

9,786

8,563

Loans held for sale

3,725

2,442

2,445

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,254; $9,108;

and $9,502 at 2Q25; 1Q25; and 2Q24, respectively

777,728

764,100

752,756

Premises and equipment, net

19,629

19,440

18,700

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Mortgage servicing rights

3,103

3,163

3,110

Bank-owned life insurance

15,614

15,507

16,047

Accrued interest receivable

3,690

3,539

3,439

Other assets

11,617

10,789

10,984

Total assets

$

985,003

$

959,201

$

942,419

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

164,532

$

160,600

$

169,000

Interest-bearing

717,923

681,880

631,394

Total deposits

882,455

842,480

800,394

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

15,680

34,680

65,000

Subordinated debentures

14,959

14,939

14,877

Accrued interest payable

2,039

1,928

1,870

Other liabilities

11,325

7,959

6,821

Total liabilities

926,458

901,986

888,962

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,163,691 shares at 2Q25;

2,161,441 shares at 1Q25; and 2,154,691 shares at 2Q24

2,164

2,161

2,155

Additional paid-in capital

8,776

8,737

8,624

Retained earnings

55,751

54,478

50,624

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(8,146

)

(8,161

)

(7,946

)

Total stockholders' equity

58,545

57,215

53,457

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

985,003

$

959,201

$

942,419

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-second-quarter-20-1052590

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.