Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the second quarter of 2025:

Key Highlights

Net income was $1.6 million.

Earnings per share of $0.76.

Net interest margin grew to 3.62%. This is an increase of 11 basis points quarter over quarter, and 44 basis points year over year.

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets increased to $985 million.

Deposits increased by $40.0 million to $882 million.

FHLB advances and brokered CDs decreased by $45.4 million and $17.0 million year-to-date, respectively.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.00%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The Bank enjoyed another solid quarter with core earnings growing and a focus on the Strategic initiative to decrease wholesale funds and increase core deposit gathering. That is evident in both our NIM and our deposit growth year to date. The focus on relationship banking continues to highlight the Bank's areas of growth and positions us positively for the remainder of 2025. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future as there are still many economic uncertainties in the current environment."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (2Q25) was $1.6 million, up from last quarter's (1Q25) $1.4 million net income and up from $1.3 million net income for the same quarter of the prior year (2Q24). The increase in net income from 1Q25 was due to a decrease in compensation and benefits. The increase in net income from 2Q24 was due to the net effect of the following fluctuations: An increase in net interest income, increasing net income by $1.2 million; An increase in compensation and benefits, reducing net income by $418,000; and An increase in other noninterest expenses, reducing net income by $370,000.

Earnings per share were $0.76 for 2Q25, $0.67 for 1Q25, and $0.60 for 2Q24.

Net interest income was $7.9 ($7.942) million during 2Q25, a 0.93% increase from 1Q25's $7.9 ($7.869) million. This was also an 18.98% increase from 2Q24's $6.7 million. The increase in net interest from 2Q24 was due to the following fluctuations: An increase in total interest and dividend income of $740,000; and A decrease in total interest expense of $479,000.

Net interest margin increased to 3.62% for 2Q25 from 3.51% for 1Q25 and 3.18% for 2Q24.

During 2Q25, $117,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses, based on historic loss updates, qualitative factor adjustments and required reserves. During 1Q25, there was a reversal of the allowance of $158,000, while $165,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses in 2Q24.

Noninterest income has stayed relatively constant with $2.2 million recorded each quarter for 2Q25, 1Q25, and 2Q24.

Noninterest expenses totaled $8.1 million during 2Q25, a 2.34% decrease from 1Q25's $8.3 million, and a 10.80% increase from 2Q24's $7.3 million. These changes were primarily the result of fluctuations in compensation and benefits. Compensation and benefits were $4.8 million in 2Q25, compared to $5.0 million in 1Q25, and $4.3 million in 2Q24.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first six months of 2025 (YTD 2025) was $3.1 million, compared to a net loss of $(673,000) for the first six months of 2024 (YTD 2024), as further discussed below.

Earnings (loss) per share were $1.43 for YTD 2025 and $(0.31) for YTD 2024.

Net interest income was $15.8 million for YTD 2025, a 15.67% increase from YTD 2024's $13.6 million. This increase was due to: Total interest and dividend income of $24.3 million for YTD 2025, compared to $22.7 million for YTD 2024; and Total interest expense of $8.5 million for YTD 2025, compared to $9.1 million for YTD 2024.

There has been a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $41,000 for YTD 2025, while $4.8 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses in YTD 2024. This difference is primarily due to a one-time charge-off of one customer's loans totaling $5.5 million which occurred in 1Q24.

Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for YTD 2025, compared to $5.3 million for YTD 2024. This is an 18.34% decrease. This difference was primarily due to a $1.1 million gain on termination of interest rate swaps in YTD 2024, with no such gains or losses on termination of interest rate swaps in YTD 2025.

Noninterest expenses totaled $16.4 million for YTD 2025, compared to $15.1 million for YTD 2024. This is an 8.27% increase. This increase was due to: Compensation and benefits of $9.7 million for YTD 2025, compared to $8.9 million for YTD 2024; and Other noninterest expenses totaled $6.6 million for YTD 2025, compared to $6.2 million for YTD 2024.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $985 million as of the end of 2Q25, a 2.69% increase from the end of 1Q25's $959 million, and a 4.52% increase from the end of 2Q24's $942 million. These increases were comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents ended 2Q25 at $39.0 million, compared to $28.6 million at the end of 1Q25, and $21.1 million at the end of 2Q24; and Net loans ended 2Q25 at $778 million, compared to $764 million at the end of 1Q25, and $753 million at the end of 2Q24.

Total deposits at the end of 2Q25 were $882 million, compared to $842 million at the end of 1Q25, and $800 million at the end of 2Q24. These increases were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $165 million at the end of 2Q25, from $161 million at the end of 1Q25, while decreasing from the end of 2Q24's balance of $169 million; and Interest-bearing deposits increased to $718 million at the end of 2Q25, from $682 million at the end of 1Q25, and $631 million at the end of 2Q24.

Borrowed funds decreased to $15.7 million as of the end of 2Q25, from $34.7 million as of the end of 1Q25, and $65.0 million as of the end of 2Q24.

Total equity at the end of 2Q25 was $58.5 million, compared to $57.2 million at the end of 1Q25, and $53.5 million at the end of 2Q24.

Book value per share was $27.06 ($22.93 tangible) at the end of 2Q25, compared to $26.47 ($22.31 tangible) at the end of 1Q25, and $24.81 ($20.66 tangible) at the end of 2Q24.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

2025

2Q25 Mar 31,

2025

1Q25 Jun 30,

2024

2Q24 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 11,221 $ 10,931 $ 10,524 Investment securities: Taxable 811 826 804 Tax-exempt 38 39 39 Dividends 210 212 172 Total interest and dividend income 12,280 12,008 11,539 Interest expense Deposits 3,707 3,661 3,777 Borrowed funds 514 636 922 Total interest expense 4,221 4,297 4,699 Net interest income 8,059 7,711 6,840 Credit loss expense (benefit) 117 (158 ) 165 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 7,942 7,869 6,675 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 334 319 345 Interchange income 364 316 350 Investment brokerage commission income 702 699 641 Mortgage banking activitives 311 450 487 Trust fee income 135 98 166 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 107 105 108 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net - 1 26 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 41 171 61 Other income 169 15 15 Total noninterest income 2,163 2,174 2,199 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 4,758 4,983 4,340 Occupancy and equipment 1,137 1,131 1,029 Data processing 378 348 287 Interchange expenses 198 182 166 Professional services 133 189 120 Advertising 255 218 213 FDIC premiums 159 176 197 Other expenses 1,067 1,051 945 Total noninterest expenses 8,085 8,278 7,297 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2,020 1,765 1,577 Income tax expense (benefit) 378 319 280 Net income (loss) $ 1,642 $ 1,446 $ 1,297 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2025

2Q25 Jun 30,

2024

2Q24 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 22,151 $ 20,734 Investment securities: Taxable 1,637 1,565 Tax-exempt 77 100 Dividends 423 319 Total interest and dividend income 24,288 22,718 Interest expense Deposits 7,367 7,526 Borrowed funds 1,151 1,558 Total interest expense 8,518 9,084 Net interest income 15,770 13,634 Credit loss expense (benefit) (41 ) 4,828 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 15,811 8,806 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 653 680 Interchange income 680 658 Investment brokerage commission income 1,400 1,235 Mortgage banking activities 761 973 Trust fee income 234 253 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 212 215 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 1 28 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 1,070 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 212 174 Other income 185 26 Total noninterest income 4,338 5,312 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 9,741 8,909 Occupancy and equipment 2,268 2,093 Data processing 727 577 Interchange expenses 380 332 Professional services 322 290 Advertising 473 413 FDIC premiums 335 378 Other expenses 2,118 2,122 Total noninterest expenses 16,364 15,114 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 3,785 (996 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 697 (323 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,088 $ (673 ) Earnings (loss) per share $ 1.43 $ (0.31 ) Dividends per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Jun 30,

2025

2Q25 Mar 31,

2025

1Q25 Jun 30,

2024

2Q24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,688 $ 12,248 $ 9,518 Other short-term investments 26,295 16,349 11,612 Total cash and cash equivalents 38,983 28,597 21,130 Securities - available-for-sale 76,546 76,938 79,101 Securities - held-to-maturity 18,748 19,066 20,310 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,786 9,786 8,563 Loans held for sale 3,725 2,442 2,445 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,254; $9,108; and $9,502 at 2Q25; 1Q25; and 2Q24, respectively 777,728 764,100 752,756 Premises and equipment, net 19,629 19,440 18,700 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 3,103 3,163 3,110 Bank-owned life insurance 15,614 15,507 16,047 Accrued interest receivable 3,690 3,539 3,439 Other assets 11,617 10,789 10,984 Total assets $ 985,003 $ 959,201 $ 942,419 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 164,532 $ 160,600 $ 169,000 Interest-bearing 717,923 681,880 631,394 Total deposits 882,455 842,480 800,394 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 15,680 34,680 65,000 Subordinated debentures 14,959 14,939 14,877 Accrued interest payable 2,039 1,928 1,870 Other liabilities 11,325 7,959 6,821 Total liabilities 926,458 901,986 888,962 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,163,691 shares at 2Q25; 2,161,441 shares at 1Q25; and 2,154,691 shares at 2Q24 2,164 2,161 2,155 Additional paid-in capital 8,776 8,737 8,624 Retained earnings 55,751 54,478 50,624 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (8,146 ) (8,161 ) (7,946 ) Total stockholders' equity 58,545 57,215 53,457 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 985,003 $ 959,201 $ 942,419

