AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host an in-person and virtual press conference at the AHF booth (#111) during the 2024 International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024) on Tuesday, July 23 at 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. US EDT) in Munich, Germany, at the Messe München Convention Center and virtually via Zoom

During the press conference, public health advocates and experts will reiterate how global access to affordable medicines is being subverted by the pursuit of profit-at-all-cost strategy employed by Gilead Sciences and other Big Pharma companies. Unabated corporate greed keeps millions of people in low- and middle-income countries from accessing lifesaving medicines they need to stay alive and healthy.

Public health experts and advocates Dr. V. Sam Prasad, Country Program Director, AHF India Cares

Dr. Victor Popoola, Medical Manager, AHF Sierra Leone

Guillermina Alaniz, Director of Global Advocacy Policy, AHF

John Farina, Associate Director of Advocacy, AHF

"Gilead has harmed people living with HIV worldwide for two-plus decades by securing continual patents, known as 'evergreening,' and generating billions of dollars through monopolies on some of the most effective and well-tolerated antiretroviral HIV drugs. There's no better place than AIDS 2024 to make everyone aware and demand that Gilead choose lives over its greedy tactics that limit access to medicines people worldwide desperately need," said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy Policy Terri Ford. "As a leading global HIV/AIDS organization with more than 2 million patients in care in 47 countries, AHF is taking a stand and calling out Gilead so that governments and decision-makers everywhere put collective pressure on it to prioritize lives over obscenely high profits."

Advocates will also highlight the fact that HIV/AIDS is not over-as it remains a pandemic and a significant global public health crisis responsible for 630,000 deaths every year globally. According to UNAIDS, more than 39 million people were living with HIV in 2022, including 1.3 million people who had newly acquired the virus. Since the AIDS pandemic started, more than 40 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2 million people in 47 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

