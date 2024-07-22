Nextech3d.ai's 3D Assets Now Fully Compatible with Google Merchant Center and Manufacturer Center

Google shopping listings now available with Nextech3d.ai 3D assets

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Certified 3D Model External Content Provider (ECP) for Amazon and a leading generative AI-powered 3D modeling technology company for major e-commerce entities, is excited to share that the 3D assets and the 2D Photo rendering solutions in Nextech3d.ai 3D platform are now fully compatible with with Google Merchant Center. This compatibility allows businesses to leverage Nextech3d.ai's high-quality 3D models to enhance their product listings and create immersive shopping experiences for their customers. The company is well positioned for growth with its patented High-Margin Generative AI Powered 3D Modeling Technology and AI Photography Studio for ecommerce

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments "We are thrilled to announce the full compatibility of Nextech3d.ai's 3D assets with Google Merchant Center and Manufacturer Center. This milestone significantly expands the reach and impact of our innovative 3D modeling and rendering solutions, enabling businesses to create richer, more immersive shopping experiences for their customers. He continues "By integrating our cutting-edge technology with Google's powerful e-commerce platforms, we are providing our clients with unparalleled tools to enhance their product listings and drive higher engagement. This development underscores our commitment to advancing the capabilities of e-commerce through our patented generative AI-powered 3D modeling technology and AI Photography Studio. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of 3D using the Nextech3D.ai platform, which is built to serve 3D assets and AR experiences on all ecommerce sites and digital marketplaces."

Google Merchant Center enables businesses to upload and maintain product information, making it easier for consumers to find and purchase products online. With the integration of Nextech3d.ai's 3D assets, retailers can now offer interactive and detailed product views that significantly improve customer engagement and confidence.

Key Benefits of Nextech3d.ai's 3D Assets Integration with Google Merchant Center:

Rich Product Visualization: Nextech3d.ai's high-quality 3D models provide customers with an interactive and detailed view of products, enabling better-informed purchasing decisions. Enhanced Customer Engagement: 3D and AR experiences capture customer attention, increasing the time spent on product pages and improving overall engagement. Seamless Integration: Nextech3d.ai's platform is designed for easy integration with Google Merchant Center, allowing businesses to quickly and efficiently utilize their 3D assets. Increased Conversion Rates: Products featuring 3D models often see higher conversion rates, as customers can explore products in more detail and feel more confident in their purchases.

Nextech3D.ai is excited to bring these innovative solutions to e-commerce brands and sellers across Google and Amazon, helping them leverage the power of 3D and AR to enhance their product listings and increase sales.

According to Google The Benefits of Shopping in 3D and AR

The 3D model enables customers to see products from every angle, and even zoom-in to view the details.

Augmented reality helps your customers to visualize your product in a real environment, like their living room, and have a better understanding of what they are purchasing.

3D and augmented reality (AR) products often have strong customer engagement and receive more interactions compared to products with 2D images, which can help to increase quality clicks.

Shopping ads

3D assets are eligible to serve in Shopping ads if you have Performance Max or Standard Shopping campaigns targeting these products.

Note that AR experiences aren't yet supported by Shopping ads.

Learn more about Shopping ads and how to link your Merchant Center account to your Google Ads account.

Key Features of Nextech3D.ai's 3D-Platform Offering:

Seamless 3D Model Creation: Bring your 2D and CAD files to our platform, and Nextech3d.ai will build accurate 3D models at scale.

AI-Driven 3D Texturing: Enhance 3D models with realistic textures using text prompt or from an Image and apply textures to your 3D models.

2D Photo Renders from 3D Models: Generate high-quality 2D images from 3D models for versatile use. Increased ROI from your 3D models, no more costly photoshoots.

Compliance and Publishing: Provide your existing 3D models, and we ensure they meet Google standards and publish them to your Google product pages.

