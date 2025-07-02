Nextech3D.ai Secures Annual Contract For AI-Driven 3D Cloud Model Hosting

Global eCommerce Client Renews Contract with Nextech3D.ai, Citing Strong Momentum and ROI from AI-Powered 3D Model Hosting Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications, is pleased to announce the signing of the renewal of an annual hosting contract with a long-term client who originally signed on in 2022 and renewed in 2025. The renewal agreement from the Global eCommerce Client is valued at $55,000 for continued AI- powered 3D cloud hosting, analytics dashboard, and augmented reality "see in my room" experiences, for 2,400 photorealistic 3D models . With strong momentum and ROI from its AI-powered 3D model hosting platform, this renewal agreement reinforces Nextech3D.ai's industry leadership and exceptional customer retention in the rapidly growing 3D modeling for ecommerce space.

This renewal is a clear signal that Nextech3D.ai's advanced 3D model library and hosting offering continue to deliver measurable long-term value and reliability for clients. As more businesses move to immersive digital experiences, Nextech3D.ai is seeing increasing traction from both returning and new enterprise customers.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai . "Our mission is crystal clear in 2025 as we continue to deliver the highest quality photo realistic 3D modeling and hosting solutions that help brands scale visual content across platforms. Renewals like this demonstrate the ongoing trust and return on investment that our customers' experience. The 2025 growth in 3D models for ecommerce we're seeing is not just from new deals-it's from customers who are coming back, year after year."

This announcement follows several major enterprise customer wins disclosed in June 2025, including partnerships with the previously announced $175,000 3D modeling deal on June 12, 2025 , as well as the recently announced new deal on June 26th 2025 reflecting the strong growing interest from enterprise customers, global retailers and digital platforms, showcasing Nextech3D.ai's leadership in scalable 3D content solutions.

As demand for immersive e-commerce and digital product experiences continues to rise, Nextech3D.ai is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift-driven by AI automation of the 3D models, proprietary data, and a growing network of loyal customers.

"This new high margin hosting contract goes right to our bottom line. This contract along with our previously announced enterprise deals signals a new era of growth in 3D for Nextech3D.ai," added Gappelberg. "With AI now at the heart of our production pipeline and demand growing from enterprise-scale customers, we're perfectly positioned for growth."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

