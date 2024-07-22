Enroll at Monster High and Team Up with the Boo Crew for a Monstrously Good Time in Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, in collaboration with Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, has today revealed the first Monster High video game for the current generation of consoles Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets. It's almost time for players to create their very own monster, meet the Boo Crew, and lend a helping hand to stop the mysterious chaos roaming the halls. Developed by Petoons Studio, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets will be available just in time for Halloween, October 29, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC available on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Monster High is one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time, featuring a world of fangtastic characters that embrace what makes them unique and rally people everywhere to be yourself, be unique and be a monster. Monster High's Skulltimate Secrets line is currently ranked #4 in Fashion Doll Accessories items in the US (YTD 2024) and was the #9 item in 2023.* Now, the haunted halls are opening their doors to popular gaming systems with Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, a single-player, 3D platformer with chillingly captivating gameplay. Strange things are occurring on the grounds of Monster High, and it's up to players to stop the chaos plaguing the halls of their school.

Players can become besties with Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and the rest of the Boo Crew to explore various locations, uncovering the fangtastic secrets of the Hidden Rooms along the way. Choose from six fangtastic monster types to craft a unique character, picking from a fabulous array of spooky hairstyles, haunt-couture clothing, and scareccessories for the ultimate Monster High experience.

"Monster High continues to resonate with kids and fans as a space to celebrate their true selves, and now we are introducing new characters and a spooktacular mystery to uncover for players on all major consoles and PC," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets lets players of all backgrounds imagine themselves as part of The Boo Crew and gives them the chance to express their personality in a quirky, playful way that embraces inclusion and creativity."

"Monster High is an IP that truly encourages fans to express every part of themselves and think outside the box. We couldn't be prouder to help build on its legacy and reintroduce the Boo Crew to a new generation of players," said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. "As the latest Monster High video game to be released on all consoles and PC, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets invites fans to explore faithful recreations of the school, experience a brand-new story, and design their own ghoulish character. Mattel has worked with us every step of the way, providing us the tools and support to create something that will be special for fans old and new."

Monster High debuted in 2010 to create a more accepting world where everyone feels proud to be their authentic self and let their inner monster shine. The franchise follows a group of monster teens as they attend Monster High, learning to embrace their differences through strong friendships. Community, acceptance, and belonging are core tenets of this group. It's not about one monster, but each one of them coming together, supporting one another, and embracing their unique differences.

Since reimagining the brand in 2022, Monster High has made an even greater impact on issues that are core to the brand purpose of inclusion, diversity, and community through inspiring product, content and initiatives including the brand's social mission, Monster High Project Belonging.

To learn more about Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets and discover more upcoming games published by Outright Games featuring Mattel franchises, follow Outright Games on YouTube (@OutrightGames), X (@Outright_Games), and Instagram (outright_games). Monster High can be found on all platforms at @MonsterHigh.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Outright Games

Outright Games is a global video games publisher with a focus on bringing quality family entertainment to a worldwide audience. Founded in 2016, Outright Games has established its place in the market delivering engaging interactive games of beloved entertainment licences globally. Outright Games brings stories and characters to life with titles including favourites such as Peppa Pig: World Adventures with Hasbro, DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos with Warner, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova and Paw Patrol: Grand Prix with Nickelodeon, and DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms with NBC Universal. With an Outright Games title there will be fun for all the family to enjoy. For more information please visit: www.outrightgames.com

