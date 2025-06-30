INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios to Present Exclusive Masters of the Universe Keynote at Brand Licensing Europe ahead of Summer 2026 Movie Release

Keynote will highlight 'A legend reborn: Reimagining Masters of the Universe'

BLE takes place 7-9 October 2025, Excel London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios are confirmed to present the opening day keynote at this year's Brand Licensing Europe (BLE), which runs 7-9 October 2025 at Excel London.

'A legend reborn: Reimagining Masters of the Universe' (1:30pm, 7 October) will unpack the strategy and storytelling behind the Masters of the Universe franchise revival in an exclusive keynote tracing the project from script to future shelves ahead of next summer's Masters of the Universe movie release directed by Travis Knight and starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

BLE visitors are invited to join Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios as they reveal how the upcoming blockbuster reimagines the iconic 1980s franchise for a new era, blending legacy, innovation and cross-platform storytelling to ignite fan engagement and drive retail success across generations.

License Global's Content Director Ben Roberts will moderate a stellar line-up of speakers including:

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel Inc.

Greg Coleman, Global Head of Integrated Marketing, Amazon MGM Studios

"This is a phenomenal opportunity for everyone involved in brand licensing: for retailers, manufacturers and brand owners to hear how one of the biggest toy brands in the world crafts the revival of a much-loved heritage brand like Masters of the Universe and how this rebranded franchise is then brought to life from creative to entertainment and retail," says Ella Haynes, Event Director for Brand Licensing Europe. "There really is something in this session for everyone as it looks at the power of nostalgia and fandom as well as the science behind it, how to revive a brand AND successfully take it to retail, and how to future proof it once revived. This is a must-attend event and my advice to everyone at the show is, arrive early."

Josh Silverman, EVP and Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel Inc.

"Our keynote at Brand Licensing Europe marks the first step in unveiling a truly cross-platform revival, one that unites compelling storytelling, deep fan connection and innovative consumer experiences. From the big screen to the toy aisle and beyond, this is the most ambitious evolution of Masters of the Universe to date, and we cannot wait to share what is next," remarks Josh Silverman, EVP and Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel Inc. "Masters of the Universe is more than a franchise, it is a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate across generations. As we enter this exciting new era, we are proud to partner with Amazon MGM Studios to reimagine the world of Eternia through a bold and cinematic lens."

Greg Coleman, Global Head of Integrated Marketing, Amazon MGM Studios

"With Masters of the Universe, we are creating an epic, cinematic experience that honours the property's rich history while blazing new creative territory. At BLE, we are excited to offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how we are bringing Eternia to life through state-of-the-art filmmaking," shares Greg Coleman, Global Head of Integrated Marketing, Amazon MGM Studios. "Together with our partners at Mattel, we will showcase this world to both longtime fans and new generations through exciting licensing and brand opportunities."

BLE is Europe's leading event for licensing, brand extension and collaborations organised by Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group and sponsored by industry trade association Licensing International. It runs from 7-9 October at Excel London and visitors can register for a free pass here . European visitors attending from outside the UK may need to apply for an ETA, which can be done quickly and easily here .

