Kellanova Moves to Accelerate Global Brand Growth, Expanding Partnership with Interpublic Group

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024/PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company and maker of Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts® and more) today announced it is expanding its partnership with Interpublic Group ("IPG"). The announcement comes after an extensive evaluation of Kellanova's global agency model to accelerate brand portfolio growth and support the company on its journey to be a global snacking powerhouse. The move advances Kellanova's Differentiate, Drive and Deliver strategy and the growth ambitions the company has for its stable of iconic brands.

As a result of the process:

For global and priority brands, including Pringles, IPG's FCB will lead on global creative duties and production and will partner with The Martin Agency and MullenLowe across all Kellanova regions.

Publicis and its agencies will continue to lead creative across some snack brands and international cereal in Europe and now Latin America, as well as media for all North America brands and creative for Pop Tarts.

In the U.S. for selected smaller brands, Kellanova is appointing Tombras as its lead creative and integrated marketing agency supporting shopper marketing and promotions, production, public relations, and influencer engagement. As Kellanova transitions, Rethink will continue its current engagement to support RXBAR.

Weber Shandwick will continue to oversee U.S. public relations and influencer engagement for priority brands.

Momentum will handle shopper marketing and promotions in North America.

"This decision is a strategic step towards driving enhanced creative prowess, strategic consistency, future-fit capabilities in our agency ecosystem," said?Charisse Hughes, Senior Vice President & Chief Growth Officer, Kellanova.?"We focused on selecting ambitious agencies offering a digital-first approach, high levels of innovation, diverse resources and skills, operational excellence and the creative firepower needed to supercharge brand growth. We look forward to working more extensively with IPG's agency teams to drive cultural relevance in all our markets around the world."

Kellanova initiated an agency review in early 2024. The agency appointments become effective today, with work for 2025 to begin in the next month.

Julie Bowerman, Kellanova North America's Chief Marketing Officer, added, "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with IPG which has produced some award-winning work. Our existing partnership with Weber Shandwick resulted in Pop-Tarts winning its first Grand Prix award at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as well as Cheez-It being named one of Ad Age's 20 Hottest Brands in America. As marketers for iconic snack brands, we look forward to working with IPG to drive creative excellence, marketing effectiveness and agility for our brands."

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.??

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com .?

