Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:08 Uhr
8,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 
23-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
23 July 2024 
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
AGM Trading Statement 
16 weeks to 20 July 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the 
following trading statement in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held today, 23 July 2024, at 11am 
in The Boston Room, The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London W4 2DR. 
 
Our trading momentum continues with the Company delivering strong like for like sales growth of 5.3% for the first 16 
weeks of the financial year and, with inflationary pressures easing, our margins are recovering. 
 
Since the year end, we have completed the sale of 37 non-core pubs to Admiral Taverns for a cash realisation of GBP18.3 
million and completed the sale of The Mad Hatter in Southwark for a total consideration of GBP20 million. The sale of 
these properties strengthens our Balance Sheet, reducing our underlying net debt to GBP92 million, which provides the 
capacity to fund our on-going share buyback programme and leaves us well positioned to take advantage of appropriate 
acquisition opportunities. 
 
Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "I am delighted to see our sales growth momentum continue, particularly against the 
backdrop of easing inflation, which will help us to grow margins and profit, as well as revenue. You can feel the 
positivity across the business, with our team members working energetically to drive our continued success. 
 
"We have had a strong start to the financial year, and we look forward to the opportunities the future will bring. We 
have a new UK Government in place, and I urge Sir Keir Starmer to stand by his commitment to overhaul our archaic 
business rates system. The Labour Party has a clearly stated objective to grow the economy and the hospitality sector 
can be an excellent engine to help deliver that growth. 
 
"With the continued commitment of our inspiring teams, we will take the Company forward, grow the business, and deliver 
excellent returns for all our stakeholders. I look forward to providing a further update on 13 November 2024 when we 
will issue our half year results for the 26 weeks to 28 September 2024." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press) 020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 
 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren   020 7457 2010 
 
 
Notes to Editors: 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with 
delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our 
purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 178 managed businesses, with 1,009 
boutique bedrooms, and 154 Tenanted Inns. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from 
Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels 
in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite modern English inns with boutique rooms located in the Home 
Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone 
is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  335701 
EQS News ID:  1951503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951503&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.