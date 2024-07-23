HEALWELL's current goal is to achieve run rate revenues approaching $100 million by the end of the year from today's current run rate of over $65 million. This goal is underpinned by a robust M&A pipeline where there are several advanced subjects including one signed LOI and helps the Company position itself to achieve profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis in 2025.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting recent advancement in the Company's acquisition strategy. HEALWELL's current goal is to achieve run rate revenues approaching $100 million by the end of the year, up from today's current run rate of over $65 million. This ambitious target is supported by a robust M&A pipeline, which includes several advanced prospects and one signed LOI and supports the Company's goal of achieving profitability in 2025 on an Adjusted EBITDA basis.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL commented, "Our confidence in continuing to execute on our M&A pipeline grows every day as HEALWELL is becoming recognized as a high-quality acquirer in the digital health and life sciences marketplace. What is unique about our revenue growth strategy is not only our ability to acquire high quality growth assets but also our ability to integrate these assets with our industry leading artificial intelligence offerings in order to expand margins and accelerate growth."

Anthony Lam, CFO of HEALWELL commented, "HEALWELL is well positioned to continue its capital allocation program which is very focused on approaching the $100M run-rate figure by the end of the year. This growth also positions the Company to execute on its plans to achieve profitability in fiscal 2025 on an Adjusted EBITDA basis which we also believe is an important component of our value creation strategy and to deliver shareholder value."

HEALWELL's four acquisitions to date, namely Pentavere Research Group Inc. ("Pentavere"), Intrahealth Systems Limited, VeroSource Services Inc. ("VeroSource") and BioPharma Services Inc. ("BioPharma"), have positioned the Company to unlock the power of health data with artificial intelligence for three key stakeholder groups:

Clinicians in healthcare clinics with co-pilot offerings . To-date HEALWELL has launched AI enabled clinical co-pilot tools to support providers with Clinical Decision Support in four main domains: rare diseases, chronic diseases, cardiovascular disease and oncology. HEALWELL's strategy is to continue to develop AI enabled co-pilot tools to launch in parallel to the current offerings that are in-production and at scale. Large enterprises such as Canadian provincial healthcare systems with data interoperability and related services. Since the acquisition of VeroSource, HEALWELL now offers end-to-end, customizable, cloud-based data interoperability and population health capabilities. These capabilities enable public sector stakeholders to seamlessly access and interact with healthcare data. HEALWELL intends to expand on these offerings to public sector clients across multiple jurisdictions in Canada as it integrates its industry leading AI capabilities into its public sector offerings. The pharmaceutical industry with a multi-tiered offering that includes scientific research, real-world evidence and clinical trials orchestration services . With the acquisitions of Pentavere and BioPharama coupled with the capabilities of Khure Health, HEALWELL now has exceptional AI and clinical trial capabilities. These acquisitions have significantly increased the Company's ability to provide both clinical and commercial value for life sciences companies. The addition of BioPharma has expanded HEALWELL's clinical trial offerings to include bioequivalence and early-stage trial services, leveraging HEALWELL's AI capabilities to help identify patients of strong clinical trial eligibility.

HEALWELL is focused on continuing its growth trajectory by building on each of these segments both organically and inorganically. The Company's capital allocation program will focus on two areas: first, early disease detection AI capabilities; and second, mature operating healthcare software, digital health and research companies that can be enhanced with HELAWELL's tools.

HEALWELL is also pleased to re-iterate its disclosure on July 10th, 2024 that the Company had recently strengthened its balance sheet by reducing total liabilities by $15.5M and had cash in excess of $14.5 million at the end of the second quarter. HEALWELL also disclosed that if all of the Company's in-the-money warrants were to be exercised, cash balance is expected to grow to an amount in excess of $39 million. The Company is well positioned to continue its successful capital allocation program and to deliver shareholder value.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of its financial and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes this supplementary financial measure reflects the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends in its business.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary AI technology and competencies which includes data science, electronic health records and clinical research offerings, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's current and expected run rate revenue, its current M&A pipeline and other future acquisitions by the Company, its expected product offering and customer base, its ability to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into its product offering, and the potential exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

