Enterprise demand and expectations for modern data centers in the Netherlands continue to strengthen and grow, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the Netherlands that have already implemented hybrid and multicloud environments are now seeking new ways to improve the agility of their clouds while reducing the costs according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for the Netherlands finds many Dutch companies are already in the cloud migration phase and are looking for solutions to optimize their transition to public, multicloud and hybrid environments. The introduction of the sovereign cloud, a cloud infrastructure specifically designed to securely store sensitive data within geographic borders, will likely further accelerate migration to hybrid and public clouds, the ISG report says.

"Service providers in the Netherlands are focusing on a value-driven strategy to help organizations efficiently evaluate and execute workload migration to their ideal infrastructure option," said Ant Drake, ISG partner, North Europe. "Providers that have been able to integrate tools to reduce application deployment time in the cloud environment have been more successful in attracting customers."

One of the prime infrastructure options in the Netherlands is an offsite data center, the ISG report says. The Dutch colocation market is one of the largest in Europe and continues to grow, helped by the rising demand for state-of-the-art data centers, the report says. Companies of all sizes, including system integrators, public cloud providers, public administrations and system houses are moving their infrastructure to colocation data centers, ISG says.

The trend toward edge computing solutions that are closer to the customer and provide stable, low-latency interconnections has led to further demand for colocation services, the ISG report says. At the same time, enterprise requirements for colocation data centers have significantly increased, the report says. In the past, a cost-effective and secure data center that could provide sufficient power, cooling and a secure line connection was considered adequate, but today's Dutch enterprises expect more, including sustainability support and a broad range of low-latency line connections worldwide, ISG says.

"Enterprises in the Netherlands are increasingly relying on the services of colocation providers to improve operational security, compliance, and sustainability," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Green technologies, energy recovery systems, and monitoring and optimization will likely become mandatory soon, requirements that many on-premises enterprise data centers would find challenging to meet."

The report also examines how service providers are establishing strategic alliances with technology providers and hyperscalers to offer tailored solutions that optimally support both technological requirements and business objectives of their customers.

For more insights into the private/hybrid cloud and data center services challenges that enterprises in the Netherlands face, including keeping up with complexity and solving talent shortages, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for the Netherlands evaluates the capabilities of 48 providers across two quadrants: Managed Services and Colocation Services.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, DXC Technology, Equinix, Eurofiber Cloud Infra, Kyndryl, maincubes, NorthC Datacenters, NTT GDC NTT Global Data Centers, QTS and TCS as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Global Switch and HCLTech are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Green is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services partners. Green earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for the Netherlands is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

