Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit and Provide Attendees with a Tour of the Golden Chest Mine

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at the 9th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Thursday, August 1st, 2024. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day event hosted by MicroCapClub at the Coeur d'Alene Resort in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Idaho Strategic management will provide a 15-minute Company presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Additionally, Idaho Strategic's President and CEO will host a dinner social event at his personal residence on the evening of August 1st and the Company will provide an underground tour of the Golden Chest Mine on August 2nd. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100 retail and institutional investors from around the world. Idaho Strategic was one of six companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: https://microcapclub.com/summit/.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $500m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian markets. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1000+ microcap companies. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit: https://microcapclub.com/.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit https://idahostrategic.com/presentation/, go to www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com

Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal', "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, Idaho Strategic's planned participation in any, or all, of the events mentioned above, the possibility of weather and/or travel delays/cancellations, and the potential for health related and pandemic related travel delays/cancellations. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

