WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Stuttgart
23.07.24
10:45 Uhr
3,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
23.07.2024 13:07 Uhr
Global Ports Holding PLC: 2024 Annual Report

DJ 2024 Annual Report 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
2024 Annual Report 
23-Jul-2024 / 11:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
2024 Annual Report 
Global Ports Holding PLC announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its: 
2024 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2024. 
Copies of this document are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com 
and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.data.fca.org.uk 
/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
CONTACTS 
Company Secretary:           For investor and analyst enquiries: 
Alison Chilcott             Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354     Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director 
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com  Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
                    Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 335959 
EQS News ID:  1952259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952259&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 06:35 ET (10:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
