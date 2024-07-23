Sitka Gold Corp: Sitka Announces $3 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (TSXV:SIG)(FSE:1RF)(OTCQB:SITKF) announces that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the " Offering "). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) flow-through units (the " FT Units ") to be sold at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit; and (ii) charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a " Charity FT Unit ") to be sold at a price of $0.25 per Charity FT Unit.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share ") and one half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Charity FT Unit will be issued as part of a charity arrangement and will consist of one FT Share and one half (½) of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.38 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. The exact number of FT Units and Charity FT Units sold will be determined at closing.

The gross proceeds received from the sale of securities under the Offering is expected to be used for exploration and development programs on the Company's flagship RC Gold Project in the Yukon Territory and the Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the above referenced Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently exploring its flagship RC Gold Project within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory with a 15,000 metre diamond drill program planned for 2024. The company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

