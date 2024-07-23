Seaga Recognized for Operational Excellence by Grainger

Partners in Performance awards celebrate suppliers who exceed company performance expectations

FREEPORT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Seaga was recognized with Grainger's 2023 Partners in Performance Award. Grainger, the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products, presents the award to a select group of suppliers for outstanding performance throughout the year.

Grainger's Partners in Performance Award honors suppliers who excel in several categories including demonstrating a strong commitment to high-quality service, collaboration, and ensuring complete product information for our customers.

"The Seaga Team is thrilled and flattered by Grainger's recognition. We share this award with many Grainger team members from a variety of functions who are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. We are proud of our partnership with Grainger and greatly appreciate this honor," said Mike Freund, CEO of Seaga.

Grainger suppliers receive ratings throughout the year on their performance in each category. Out of Grainger's more than 3,500 suppliers, fewer than 1 percent are chosen to receive this award.

"Grainger is proud to recognize Seaga among a select group of suppliers who leverage their strengths and expertise to help our customers can run safe, sustainable, and productive operations," said Barry Greenhouse, Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Supplier Management. "Our collaborative partnership propels us to stay focused on service for our mutual customers, and we want to thank Seaga for their exceptional support."

About Seaga: For over 36 years, Seaga has been successfully providing the highest quality and affordable food, beverage, industrial and healthcare product dispensing technology. We are a world class innovator, delivering 24/7/365 convenient access for critical items when and where needed.

Our customer centric team creates reliable solutions, sustainable value, and meaningful opportunities for our customers every day, and far into the future.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO.com offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

Seaga Contact:

Dave Pierson

dpierson@seaga.com Grainger Contact:

Janine Sheedy

Janine.Sheedy@grainger.com

Contact Information

Dave Pierson

Marketing

dpierson@seaga.com

(815) 801.1115

SOURCE: Seaga Manufacturing

View the original press release on newswire.com.