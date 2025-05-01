WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $479 million, or $9.86 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $9.62 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $4.306 billion from $4.235 billion last year.Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $479 Mln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.86 vs. $9.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.306 Bln vs. $4.235 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $39.00 - $41.50 Full year revenue guidance: $17.6 - $18.1 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX