Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced its 2024 half year results.

Key highlights

Health Tech:

Upfront payment of $100 million received from Medtronic related to expansion of AI-driven partnership; Cosmo expects to receive an additional $100m from Medtronic this year linked to new services and the delivery of additional AI products/features which will further improve colonoscopy procedure quality measures and efficiency

The installed base of GI Genius continues to grow and ColonPRO, the new version of GI Genius software incorporating an enhanced algorithm resulting in a notable improvement in detection capabilities and additional features to automate the workflow of physicians, was approved by the U.S. FDA in January

AI Access continues to attract external developers; four new applications have been selected for development

Dermatology: Winlevi® continues to be the #1 most prescribed topical acne product in the U.S. The global expansion is ongoing, the Canada launch at the end of 2023 is now delivering royalties, and the Australian approval was obtained by Cosmo's partner Sun in March. The review of the Marketing Authorisation Application by the EMA is ongoing, and submissions for approval have been made in 14 additional countries

Gastroenterology (GI) product shipments increased to Cosmo's partners in the reporting period

to Cosmo's partners in the reporting period CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) continued to grow with revenue increasing by 9.3% due to an increase in orders from existing customers

Pipeline & regulatory highlights

New GI Genius module 300 powered by Nvidia IGX has been submitted to FDA for clearance

powered by Nvidia IGX has been submitted to FDA for clearance Androgenetic Alopecia phase III trial in males progressing , enrolment near completion for both of the two identical-in-design pivotal trials

, enrolment near completion for both of the two identical-in-design pivotal trials Distal Ulcerative Colitis phase II proof-of-concept study initiated , the 1 st patient is enrolled and the majority of clinical sites are activated

, the 1 patient is enrolled and the majority of clinical sites are activated Bile Acid Diarrhoea phase II proof-of-concept study documents for regulatory submission are under preparation, and the target is to have the study initiated with first patient enrolled by the end of the year

study documents for regulatory submission are under preparation, and the target is to have the study initiated with first patient enrolled by the end of the year Solid Tumor phase I study ongoing in patients with advanced refractory solid tumors; the U.S. clinical sites are active, and the enrolment of patients is ongoing

in patients with advanced refractory solid tumors; the U.S. clinical sites are active, and the enrolment of patients is ongoing Lumeblue® New Drug Application ("NDA") approved in China; Cosmo's partner CMS is currently preparing for launch

Half year 2024 financial highlights

Revenue €136.2 million

EBITDA of €94.2 million

Net operating costs €49.2 million

Operating profit €87.0 million

Net financial income €1.8 million

Profit before taxes €88.7 million

Net cash inflow from operating activities €99.2 million

Equity attributable to owners of the Company of €498.4 million

Cash and short-term investments at 30 June 2024 €133.4 million

A dividend of € 2.00 per share for the financial year 2023 was paid on 12 July 2024

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "We are delighted to report a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenues reaching €136.2 million, operating profits at €87.0 million, and operating cash flows of €99.2 million. Our flagship products, GI Genius and Winlevi®, are driving significant revenue growth, while our pipeline of innovative new products is poised to tap into large, high-potential markets. These outstanding results underscore our commitment to quality, innovation, and enhancing healthcare outcomes for patients worldwide."

Financial results

EUR 1,000 Half Year 2024 2023 Revenue 136,237 43,661 Net expenses (49,283) (36,538) Operating profit 86,954 7,123 Net financial income 1,794 (3,450) Profit before taxes 88,748 3,673 Income tax (12,690) (2,187) Profit after taxes 76,058 1,486 Basic EPS 4.718 0.092 Basic weighted average number of shares 16,105,126 16,146,054 Diluted EPS 4.705 0.092 Diluted weighted average number of shares 16,150,246 16,146,054

Revenue in the first half of 2024 increased to €136.2 million compared to €43.7m in the same period last year. Health Tech revenue increased to €97.5 million compared to €6.4 million last year; the increase was driven by the receipt of an upfront payment from Medtronic related to the expansion of the AI partnership. Dermatology revenue increased by 58.5% to €7.4 million due to increases in net sales and the continued global expansion of Winlevi®. Gastroenterology royalty and supply revenue increased by 4.3% to €21.4 million. CDMO revenue increased by 9.3% to €8.9 million driven by an increase in orders from existing customers.

Net expenses in the first half were €49.2 million compared to €36.5 million in the same period last year. Expenses related to raw materials and consumables increased to €9.2 million compared to €8.6 million in the same period last year as a result of an increase in product shipments in the first half. Personnel expenses increased to €19.9 million compared to €12.2 million last year; the rise in expenses is attributed to an expanded R&D headcount, additional personnel costs related to higher production activity, and higher short-term incentive payments linked to the financial performance Outsourced preclinical and clinical trials costs increased to €2.3 million (H1 2023: €1.5 million) linked to the initiation of the Distal Ulcerative Colitis phase II proof-of-concept study and the costs associated with the preparation for the Bile Acid Diarrhoea phase II proof-of-concept study. Other operating expenses increased by €3.1 million to €10.8 million manly due to an increase in contingent consideration provisions linked to the Company's new agreement with Medtronic and an increase in production related costs. Depreciation and amortisation increased by €0.4 million to €7.3 million.

Net financial income was €1.8 million compared to net financial expenses of €3.5 million in H1 2023; the gain relates to interest income on Cosmo's cash balances and gains on the sale of short-term bond investments. The net financial expenses last year include imputed convertible bonds which were redeemed in the last quarter of 2023 and therefore no change arises in the reporting period.

Profit before tax was €88.7 million (H1 2023: €3.7 million) and profit after tax was €76.1 (H1 2023: €1.5 million).

EUR'¯1'000 H1 2024 H1 2023 Income statement Revenue 136,237 43,661 Cost of sales (23,150) (18,871) Gross profit 113,087 24,790 Other income 1,014 425 R&D costs (10,824) (8,288) SG&A costs (16,323) (9,804) Net operating expenses (26,133) (17,667) Operating profit 86,954 7,123 Net financial income/(expenses) 1,794 (3,450) Profit before taxes 88,748 3,673 Profit after taxes for the period 76,058 1,486 Statement of financial position 30 Jun 2024 31 Dec 2023 Non-current assets 454,658 451,754 Cash and cash equivalents 54,556 50,275 Other current assets 129,038 51,951 Liabilities 132,866 124,944 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 498,443 422,160 Non-controlling interests 6,943 6,876 Equity ratio (%) 79.2% 77.4% Shares H1 2024 H1 2023 Weighted average number of shares 16,105,126 16,146,054 Earnings per share (in EUR) 4.718 0.092

2024 Guidance

The Company today confirmed its 2024 guidance of:

Total revenues in the range of € 260 million - € 270 million versus € 92.8 million in 2023

versus € 92.8 million in 2023 Operating profit in the range of € 159 million - € 169 million versus € 6.1 million in 2023

This media release (https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/news-and-media) and the full Half Year Report 2024 (https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/financial-reports) are available on Cosmo's website.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions, and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk®, Lumeblue® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com.

