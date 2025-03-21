Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") has published today its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. As already outlined in the unaudited 2024 Full-Year results on March 6, 2025, the reporting year was characterized by strong financial performance, exceptional revenue growth, significant strategic advancements, and a clear roadmap for future sustained corporate developments.

The key highlights from Cosmo's Annual Report 2024 include:

Consolidated and audited financial results 2024

Detailed overview of the successes achieved in 2024

Statutory sections such as the Corporate Governance section and the Compensation Report

ESG topics

Based on the 2024 Full-Year results and as already announced, the Board of Directors of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals proposes a dividend distribution of €2.05 per share (2024: €2.00 per share) to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, that will take place on May 30, 2025. The invitation to this AGM including all proposed resolutions will be available on the Company's website under https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/general-meeting as of April 29, 2025.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "We are pleased to present Cosmo's full Annual Report 2024 to our stakeholders today. This comes after we disclosed the unaudited results for 2024 two weeks ago. We now look forward to further interacting with investors, analysts and media professionals at our upcoming Investor Day, which will take place in Zurich on July 1."

The Annual Report 2024 and the ESG Report 2024 of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals are available on the Company's website under https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/financial-reports.

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Events

Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam

Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Investor Day, Zurich

2025 Half-Year Results and Report

April 2-3, 2025

May 30, 2025

July 1, 2025

July 23, 2025



Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

