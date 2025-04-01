Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced the appointment of Federico Sommariva ad Chief Legal Counsel. Federico reports to the CEO and is member of the management team.

Federico Sommariva has many years of legal and management experience in the Lifesciences industry. Since June 2013, he has worked for Gilead Sciences based in Milan (Italy), with increasing responsibilities. Most recently, he acted as Director and Global Legal Business Partner Oncology. He also served for 1.5 years as interim Head of Legal and Compliance for Gilead Sciences Romania. Federico studied law at the University of Milan and started his professional career as Legal Counsel Secondee at H&M in Rome (Italy).

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Federico as our new Chief Legal Counsel. With his expertise in corporate law and industry knowledge, he will play a crucial role in guiding our Company through an evolving regulatory landscape and supporting our long-term growth. Federico's proven track record and commitment make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team."

Federico Sommariva, Chief Legal Counsel, added: "I am honored to join Cosmo as Chief Legal Counsel and look forward to contributing to its continued success. Cosmo has built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, and I look forward to working with the management team to navigate the legal and regulatory landscape, thus supporting the Company's strategic ambitions and objectives."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Events

Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam

Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Investor Day, Zurich April 2-3, 2025

May 30, 2025

July 1, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results and Report July 23, 2025

Attachments

250401_Cosmo Pharma_Media Release_Chief Legal Counsel_EN_final

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246892

SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.