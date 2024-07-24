

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK), which operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 237.4 million pounds for the first half, lower than 314.6 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily due to both one-time items and finance costs.



The company had finance costs of 25.7 million pounds for the second half compared with finance income of 2 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 441.2 million pounds form 416.3 million pounds last year.



Operating profit was 262.9 million pounds, down from 298.9 million pounds a year ago, while adjusted operating profit increased to 466.9 million pounds from 413.5 million pounds.



Net profit declined to 174.6 million pounds or 10.8p per share from 269.9 million pounds or 17.9p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit increased to 350.7 million pounds or 23.8p per share from 337.2 million pounds or 22.5p per share last year.



Revenue for the period grew 11.5 percent to 1.695 billion pounds from 1.521 billion pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has raised its full-year guidance. It now expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be higher than the previously provided guidance of 3.45 billion pounds to 3.50 billion pounds.



Adjusted operating profit for the year is currently expected to be above the previous outlook of 950 million pounds to 1 billion pounds.



