

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the automotive and arms maker reported Wednesday significantly higher sales and operating result in the second quarter, clearly above market expectations. Further, the company confirmed its guidance for the full year 2024.



On a preliminary basis, second-quarter sales climbed around 49 percent from last year to 2.23 billion euros, and operating earnings went up around 111 percent to 271 million euros.



Both key figures are well above the market expectations of 2.06 billion euros for sales and 226.2 million euros for the operating result.



The operating profit margin has increased to 12.1 percent from the consensus of 11.0 percent.



The positive results mainly reflected early sales recognition in the Weapon and Munitions division and the proportionately higher sales contribution of Rheinmetall Expal Munitions in the first six months.



The strong order intake in the second quarter caused Rheinmetall Nominations to rise to 11.4 billion euros. This was mainly due to orders from the German customer as a result of the implementation of procurement projects from the Bundeswehr's special fund.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect at least consolidated sales of around 10 billion euros and an operating earnings margin of between 14 percent to 15 percent, including acquisitions.



Rheinmetall will report the full financial figures for the second quarter on August 8.



In Germany, Rheinmetall shares were trading at 506.20 euros, up 2.5 percent.



