

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French smart mobility and transport solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that it has bagged a contract of 4 billion euros for the supply and maintenance of 90 Adessia Stream commuter trains for S-Bahn Cologne network in Germany.



The trains will be supplied to local rail passenger transport authorities go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr or VRR.



Under the terms, Alstom will assume full responsibility for the trains' maintenance over-a-period of 34 years.



The signing of the contract and booking of the order is expected to be completed in the second-quarter of the full-year 2024-25.



Alstom's facility in Hennigsdorf will develop the trains, while the production of vehicles will take place at the company's site in Bautzen, Germany.



Maintenance of the new trains will be carried out in modern depots in the Cologne area.



