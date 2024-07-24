RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines Surpass 950 Orders and Commitments in 2024

More than 11,000 GTF orders and commitments program to date

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced more than 950 GTF engine orders and commitments since the beginning of 2024. Airlines and lessors that have announced orders include Avolon, Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, Icelandair, JetSMART, Mexicana, SKY Airline, SMBC, and Vietjet. In total, more than 11,000 GTF engine orders and commitments have been placed by more than 90 customers worldwide.

"These orders demonstrate continued customer confidence in Pratt & Whitney and the value the GTF engine offers with its world-class economic and environmental benefits," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF Advantage engine will extend this lead while providing more thrust and higher durability. We remain focused on executing all elements of the GTF fleet management plan including industrial output and material flow, GTF maintenance, repair and overhaul network expansion and ongoing customer support."

The GTF delivers up to 20% better fuel efficiency than previous generation engines, saving airlines more than 1.7 billion gallons of fuel and the planet over 17 million metric tons of carbon emissions. GTF engines will continue to drive reductions in operating costs, new routes and revenue, and progress towards meeting the industry's sustainability goals. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient propulsion technologies in the decades ahead.

