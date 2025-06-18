Deutsche Aircraft Gmbh: Deutsche Aircraft and Pratt & Whitney Canada Advance Regional Turboprop Innovation at Paris Air Show

Le Bourget, Paris, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft, in collaboration with Pratt & Whitney Canada today provided an update on the 40-seat D328eco® regional turboprop at the Paris Air Show 2025. This announcement follows of the successful rollout of the first test aircraft (TAC 1) in May 2025, and the completion of a joint synthetic fuel test campaign in late 2024. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-S engine is a next-generation turboprop designed to meet the evolving demands of regional air travel, especially in markets, where operators face unique challenges such as short runways, harsh weather, and remote communities.

The D328eco is a next-generation turboprop designed to deliver:

Up to 15 % improvement in fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor the D328®

40 % longer time on wing

20 % lower maintenance costs

These enhancements will significantly reduce operating costs and boost dispatch reliability, helping regional airlines deliver dependable services in demanding conditions.

"For over 40 years, we've been dedicated to supporting regional airlines by understanding their unique needs," said Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "With the PW127XT engine family, we've developed a solution that reduces maintenance and operating costs, delivering significant value to our customers."

Program Momentum and Technical Validation

In late 2024, Deutsche Aircraft and Pratt & Whitney Canada completed a successful flight test campaign using the D328 UpLift demonstrator. Conducted in partnership with the German Aerospace Center, this campaign included five flights powered by fully synthetic, zero aromatics Fischer-Tropsch fuels, confirming that the propulsion system performs to specifications using alternative fuels. This is a crucial step toward supporting future operational flexibility and sustainability goals.

"The joint test campaign confirms our ambition of making the D328eco ready to operate with future specifications for 100% SAF at Entry Into Service (EIS)," said Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. This, along with other platform updates, ensures the D328eco meets performance, and sustainability goals and provides a reliable, future-ready aircraft.

From Rollout to Certification

The rollout of the first test aircraft at Deutsche Aircraft's Oberpfaffenhofen facility marked the shift from design to hands-on flight testing, which is scheduled to begin in 2026. The programme remains on track for type certification and Entry Into Service (EIS) in Q4 2027.

The D328eco is designed to serve regional operators with features including:

Operational efficiency and high dispatch reliability

Enhanced passenger comfort through a modern, spacious cabin

State-of-the-art avionics and aircraft systems

Short-field and remote operation capabilities

Deutsche Aircraft and Pratt & Whitney Canada continue to collaborate closely to ensure the aircraft meets the highest standards of performance, reliability, and efficiency, paving the way for a new era of more efficient regional air travel.

All performance comparisons involving Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-S engine refer to its predecessor, the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW119C engine.

