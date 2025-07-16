

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK), a provider of aerospace and military systems, Wednesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire RTX's stake in Thales Raytheon Systems Air and Missile Defense Command and Control SAS (TRS AMDC2), a 50-50 joint venture between Thales and RTX Corp.



TRS AMDC2 specializes in air and missile defense command and control systems, including the development of NATO's Air Command and Control System (ACCS).



The proposed acquisition is expected to be finalised this year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News