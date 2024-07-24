Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:
380,999 shares
- €971,479.30
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,873
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,730
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,665,518 shares for €166,331,172.04
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,447,489 shares for €160,384,397.31
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:
162,970 shares
- €6,771,585.21
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,904
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,668
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,517,224 shares for €126,218,199.69
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,540,615 shares for €126,921,333.84
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration
with a share capital of €3,630,742,570
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5,873
5,665,518
166,331,172.04
5,730
5,447,489
160,384,397.31
01/02/2024
54
47,067
1,342,821.51
59
32,500
934,375.00
01/03/2024
45
45,000
1,278,900.00
17
30,000
855,600.00
01/04/2024
13
12,500
354,500.00
53
65,000
1,855,750.00
01/05/2024
79
47,500
1,356,125.00
49
52,500
1,503,075.00
01/08/2024
46
40,000
1,151,600.00
37
40,000
1,153,200.00
01/09/2024
29
32,500
939,250.00
49
40,000
1,158,400.00
01/10/2024
49
47,643
1,373,071.26
38
37,500
1,081,875.00
01/11/2024
67
69,857
2,012,580.17
57
37,500
1,086,750.00
01/12/2024
10
12,500
362,500.00
77
67,063
1,950,192.04
01/15/2024
37
47,500
1,384,150.00
49
39,937
1,164,962.29
01/16/2024
69
62,500
1,803,125.00
44
42,677
1,233,365.30
01/17/2024
121
67,500
1,921,725.00
16
20,000
570,000.00
01/18/2024
56
45,000
1,276,200.00
50
50,020
1,420,568.00
01/19/2024
12
20,000
571,600.00
50
52,480
1,501,452.80
01/22/2024
18
15,000
432,900.00
80
67,323
1,949,674.08
01/23/2024
55
37,565
1,087,506.75
31
45,000
1,305,900.00
01/24/2024
54
62,500
1,828,750.00
86
60,000
1,764,000.00
01/25/2024
70
57,435
1,661,594.55
47
62,500
1,818,750.00
01/26/2024
2
2,500
73,750.00
76
57,500
1,699,700.00
01/29/2024
65
64,500
1,933,065.00
34
45,000
1,356,750.00
01/30/2024
22
28,514
854,564.58
47
47,500
1,426,900.00
01/31/2024
25
32,500
978,250.00
43
40,000
1,206,400.00
02/01/2024
69
60,000
1,811,400.00
27
37,500
1,137,375.00
02/02/2024
45
57,500
1,735,350.00
59
42,500
1,285,200.00
02/05/2024
47
47,500
1,426,900.00
49
55,000
1,656,050.00
02/06/2024
51
51,857
1,554,154.29
45
40,000
1,200,400.00
02/07/2024
46
49,629
1,489,862.58
29
30,325
912,782.50
02/08/2024
38
45,000
1,351,800.00
50
44,675
1,343,377.25
02/09/2024
71
70,000
2,073,400.00
27
30,006
891,178.20
02/12/2024
42
40,000
1,179,600.00
36
34,994
1,037,922.04
02/13/2024
71
65,742
1,934,787.06
52
67,500
1,987,875.00
02/14/2024
52
50,000
1,475,000.00
35
45,000
1,330,200.00
02/15/2024
45
47,500
1,401,725.00
47
40,020
1,183,791.60
02/16/2024
46
50,768
1,492,579.20
55
42,480
1,251,885.60
02/19/2024
40
37,490
1,093,583.30
25
30,447
890,574.75
02/20/2024
85
77,053
2,276,145.62
02/21/2024
26
37,603
1,120,569.40
43
47,500
1,418,350.00
02/22/2024
51
49,500
1,502,820.00
74
57,500
1,749,725.00
02/23/2024
58
52,554
1,590,284.04
37
40,000
1,211,600.00
02/26/2024
109
77,343
2,303,274.54
19
22,500
674,775.00
02/27/2024
28
27,500
820,325.00
67
67,500
2,015,550.00
02/28/2024
50
62,500
1,850,000.00
42
37,500
1,112,625.00
02/29/2024
73
80,000
2,353,600.00
56
22,621
676,594.11
03/01/2024
22
35,000
1,007,650.00
25
27,500
800,250.00
03/04/2024
51
47,500
1,378,925.00
45
40,252
1,170,125.64
03/05/2024
65
57,615
1,661,616.60
45
53,000
1,530,640.00
03/06/2024
57
69,885
2,018,278.80
113
75,000
2,172,000.00
03/07/2024
72
62,500
1,821,875.00
107
84,648
2,468,335.68
03/08/2024
45
50,000
1,460,000.00
45
50,000
1,463,000.00
03/11/2024
61
50,000
1,448,500.00
61
45,000
1,305,450.00
03/12/2024
55
65,000
1,874,600.00
30
20,000
577,600.00
03/13/2024
24
32,500
939,250.00
48
47,500
1,375,600.00
03/14/2024
35
37,500
1,087,875.00
45
55,000
1,597,750.00
03/15/2024
39
42,500
1,242,700.00
70
62,500
1,832,500.00
03/18/2024
38
40,000
1,164,800.00
19
20,203
590,533.69
03/19/2024
49
32,500
937,300.00
28
30,000
866,100.00
03/20/2024
45
35,224
1,020,087.04
43
52,500
1,521,975.00
03/21/2024
63
55,000
1,609,300.00
56
57,297
1,681,093.98
03/22/2024
24
25,001
735,529.42
58
55,500
1,634,475.00
03/25/2024
34
32,500
960,050.00
29
32,500
962,650.00
03/26/2024
30
37,500
1,114,875.00
56
52,500
1,562,925.00
03/27/2024
16
25,000
748,000.00
61
71,879
2,160,682.74
03/28/2024
55
62,500
1,888,125.00
62
42,531
1,286,562.75
04/02/2024
117
72,179
2,164,648.21
34
40,000
1,205,200.00
04/03/2024
34
42,337
1,268,416.52
37
42,500
1,275,425.00
04/04/2024
33
37,500
1,128,000.00
55
55,000
1,657,700.00
04/05/2024
60
47,499
1,411,195.29
04/08/2024
65
62,276
1,811,608.84
19
27,500
802,725.00
04/09/2024
54
52,500
1,519,350.00
62
62,500
1,811,875.00
04/10/2024
72
85,000
2,444,600.00
30
30,000
869,400.00
04/11/2024
44
60,000
1,709,400.00
43
50,000
1,427,000.00
04/12/2024
49
47,500
1,360,400.00
74
62,686
1,807,864.24
04/15/2024
43
62,500
1,778,125.00
37
42,500
1,212,950.00
04/16/2024
99
70,320
1,956,302.40
13
17,500
488,950.00
04/17/2024
63
54,680
1,515,182.80
78
91,000
2,533,440.00
04/18/2024
14
20,000
565,800.00
72
72,600
2,058,936.00
04/19/2024
38
52,500
1,508,325.00
59
64,800
1,863,648.00
04/22/2024
19
27,500
791,450.00
41
29,997
866,313.36
04/23/2024
26
30,000
868,500.00
49
37,441
1,086,912.23
04/24/2024
44
28,345
821,438.10
25
29,976
872,001.84
04/25/2024
47
42,500
1,225,275.00
25
32,500
947,050.00
04/26/2024
22
22,000
639,320.00
54
25,000
728,250.00
04/29/2024
28
32,500
946,400.00
25
25,307
738,711.33
04/30/2024
48
45,002
1,310,908.26
44
44,258
1,291,891.02
05/02/2024
33
35,000
1,024,100.00
61
34,935
1,026,040.95
05/03/2024
36
40,000
1,177,600.00
79
62,500
1,848,125.00
05/06/2024
7
5,000
148,300.00
95
60,000
1,782,600.00
05/07/2024
46
37,500
1,116,375.00
79
81,496
2,431,025.68
05/08/2024
45
52,500
1,534,575.00
05/09/2024
72
40,000
1,168,800.00
05/10/2024
33
43,500
1,278,465.00
32
29,000
852,890.00
05/13/2024
44
47,500
1,382,250.00
36
32,500
947,050.00
05/14/2024
22
27,500
811,525.00
77
77,500
2,306,400.00
05/15/2024
3
2,500
74,100.00
84
80,000
2,423,200.00
05/16/2024
42
55,000
1,677,500.00
54
60,000
1,836,600.00
05/17/2024
54
47,500
1,450,650.00
28
35,000
1,071,700.00
05/20/2024
32
35,000
1,075,900.00
47
41,259
1,269,539.43
05/21/2024
51
44,500
1,363,925.00
52
50,421
1,548,428.91
05/22/2024
49
60,000
1,852,800.00
44
37,500
1,161,750.00
05/23/2024
50
58,000
1,780,020.00
49
55,000
1,692,350.00
05/24/2024
48
47,000
1,434,910.00
39
47,830
1,462,641.40
05/27/2024
3
5,000
154,100.00
56
49,670
1,538,279.90
05/28/2024
49
60,000
1,873,200.00
19
22,500
707,175.00
05/29/2024
70
58,688
1,804,656.00
24
25,000
773,250.00
05/30/2024
32
26,000
796,640.00
15
20,500
629,145.00
05/31/2024
22
25,000
764,000.00
37
40,500
1,241,325.00
06/03/2024
37
30,000
926,100.00
94
34,000
1,050,940.00
06/04/2024
43
27,000
829,170.00
19
20,500
630,785.00
06/05/2024
5
8,000
247,840.00
50
22,000
682,440.00
06/06/2024
31
28,000
879,200.00
32
30,000
942,900.00
06/07/2024
43
30,000
931,800.00
06/10/2024
113
82,000
2,482,140.00
34
30,000
910,800.00
06/11/2024
92
87,500
2,622,375.00
19
20,000
607,800.00
06/12/2024
37
37,500
1,118,625.00
71
78,382
2,349,892.36
06/13/2024
76
85,883
2,530,972.01
13
20,000
592,600.00
06/14/2024
127
94,617
2,702,261.52
06/17/2024
54
67,500
1,867,725.00
47
62,500
1,734,375.00
06/18/2024
44
37,500
1,057,125.00
95
85,000
2,397,000.00
06/19/2024
8
6,000
170,160.00
26
34,000
973,080.00
06/20/2024
28
16,000
459.840.00
58
48,000
1,385,760.00
06/21/2024
37
40,000
1,158,800.00
18
20,000
582,200.00
06/24/2024
19
20,000
575,800.00
66
64,000
1,854,720.00
06/25/2024
68
67,900
1,964,347.00
21
27,500
800,525.00
06/26/2024
53
60,000
1,719,600.00
46
48,000
1,378,080.00
06/27/2024
98
77,500
2,189,375.00
06/28/2024
62
62,500
1,750,000.00
44
57,500
1,612,875.00
