Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

380,999 shares

- €971,479.30



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,873

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,730

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,665,518 shares for €166,331,172.04

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,447,489 shares for €160,384,397.31

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:

162,970 shares

- €6,771,585.21



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,904

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,668

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,517,224 shares for €126,218,199.69

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,540,615 shares for €126,921,333.84

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration

with a share capital of €3,630,742,570

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register



Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,873 5,665,518 166,331,172.04 5,730 5,447,489 160,384,397.31 01/02/2024 54 47,067 1,342,821.51 59 32,500 934,375.00 01/03/2024 45 45,000 1,278,900.00 17 30,000 855,600.00 01/04/2024 13 12,500 354,500.00 53 65,000 1,855,750.00 01/05/2024 79 47,500 1,356,125.00 49 52,500 1,503,075.00 01/08/2024 46 40,000 1,151,600.00 37 40,000 1,153,200.00 01/09/2024 29 32,500 939,250.00 49 40,000 1,158,400.00 01/10/2024 49 47,643 1,373,071.26 38 37,500 1,081,875.00 01/11/2024 67 69,857 2,012,580.17 57 37,500 1,086,750.00 01/12/2024 10 12,500 362,500.00 77 67,063 1,950,192.04 01/15/2024 37 47,500 1,384,150.00 49 39,937 1,164,962.29 01/16/2024 69 62,500 1,803,125.00 44 42,677 1,233,365.30 01/17/2024 121 67,500 1,921,725.00 16 20,000 570,000.00 01/18/2024 56 45,000 1,276,200.00 50 50,020 1,420,568.00 01/19/2024 12 20,000 571,600.00 50 52,480 1,501,452.80 01/22/2024 18 15,000 432,900.00 80 67,323 1,949,674.08 01/23/2024 55 37,565 1,087,506.75 31 45,000 1,305,900.00 01/24/2024 54 62,500 1,828,750.00 86 60,000 1,764,000.00 01/25/2024 70 57,435 1,661,594.55 47 62,500 1,818,750.00 01/26/2024 2 2,500 73,750.00 76 57,500 1,699,700.00 01/29/2024 65 64,500 1,933,065.00 34 45,000 1,356,750.00 01/30/2024 22 28,514 854,564.58 47 47,500 1,426,900.00 01/31/2024 25 32,500 978,250.00 43 40,000 1,206,400.00 02/01/2024 69 60,000 1,811,400.00 27 37,500 1,137,375.00 02/02/2024 45 57,500 1,735,350.00 59 42,500 1,285,200.00 02/05/2024 47 47,500 1,426,900.00 49 55,000 1,656,050.00 02/06/2024 51 51,857 1,554,154.29 45 40,000 1,200,400.00 02/07/2024 46 49,629 1,489,862.58 29 30,325 912,782.50 02/08/2024 38 45,000 1,351,800.00 50 44,675 1,343,377.25 02/09/2024 71 70,000 2,073,400.00 27 30,006 891,178.20 02/12/2024 42 40,000 1,179,600.00 36 34,994 1,037,922.04 02/13/2024 71 65,742 1,934,787.06 52 67,500 1,987,875.00 02/14/2024 52 50,000 1,475,000.00 35 45,000 1,330,200.00 02/15/2024 45 47,500 1,401,725.00 47 40,020 1,183,791.60 02/16/2024 46 50,768 1,492,579.20 55 42,480 1,251,885.60 02/19/2024 40 37,490 1,093,583.30 25 30,447 890,574.75 02/20/2024 85 77,053 2,276,145.62 02/21/2024 26 37,603 1,120,569.40 43 47,500 1,418,350.00 02/22/2024 51 49,500 1,502,820.00 74 57,500 1,749,725.00 02/23/2024 58 52,554 1,590,284.04 37 40,000 1,211,600.00 02/26/2024 109 77,343 2,303,274.54 19 22,500 674,775.00 02/27/2024 28 27,500 820,325.00 67 67,500 2,015,550.00 02/28/2024 50 62,500 1,850,000.00 42 37,500 1,112,625.00 02/29/2024 73 80,000 2,353,600.00 56 22,621 676,594.11 03/01/2024 22 35,000 1,007,650.00 25 27,500 800,250.00 03/04/2024 51 47,500 1,378,925.00 45 40,252 1,170,125.64 03/05/2024 65 57,615 1,661,616.60 45 53,000 1,530,640.00 03/06/2024 57 69,885 2,018,278.80 113 75,000 2,172,000.00 03/07/2024 72 62,500 1,821,875.00 107 84,648 2,468,335.68 03/08/2024 45 50,000 1,460,000.00 45 50,000 1,463,000.00 03/11/2024 61 50,000 1,448,500.00 61 45,000 1,305,450.00 03/12/2024 55 65,000 1,874,600.00 30 20,000 577,600.00 03/13/2024 24 32,500 939,250.00 48 47,500 1,375,600.00 03/14/2024 35 37,500 1,087,875.00 45 55,000 1,597,750.00 03/15/2024 39 42,500 1,242,700.00 70 62,500 1,832,500.00 03/18/2024 38 40,000 1,164,800.00 19 20,203 590,533.69 03/19/2024 49 32,500 937,300.00 28 30,000 866,100.00 03/20/2024 45 35,224 1,020,087.04 43 52,500 1,521,975.00 03/21/2024 63 55,000 1,609,300.00 56 57,297 1,681,093.98 03/22/2024 24 25,001 735,529.42 58 55,500 1,634,475.00 03/25/2024 34 32,500 960,050.00 29 32,500 962,650.00 03/26/2024 30 37,500 1,114,875.00 56 52,500 1,562,925.00 03/27/2024 16 25,000 748,000.00 61 71,879 2,160,682.74 03/28/2024 55 62,500 1,888,125.00 62 42,531 1,286,562.75 04/02/2024 117 72,179 2,164,648.21 34 40,000 1,205,200.00 04/03/2024 34 42,337 1,268,416.52 37 42,500 1,275,425.00 04/04/2024 33 37,500 1,128,000.00 55 55,000 1,657,700.00 04/05/2024 60 47,499 1,411,195.29 04/08/2024 65 62,276 1,811,608.84 19 27,500 802,725.00 04/09/2024 54 52,500 1,519,350.00 62 62,500 1,811,875.00 04/10/2024 72 85,000 2,444,600.00 30 30,000 869,400.00 04/11/2024 44 60,000 1,709,400.00 43 50,000 1,427,000.00 04/12/2024 49 47,500 1,360,400.00 74 62,686 1,807,864.24 04/15/2024 43 62,500 1,778,125.00 37 42,500 1,212,950.00 04/16/2024 99 70,320 1,956,302.40 13 17,500 488,950.00 04/17/2024 63 54,680 1,515,182.80 78 91,000 2,533,440.00 04/18/2024 14 20,000 565,800.00 72 72,600 2,058,936.00 04/19/2024 38 52,500 1,508,325.00 59 64,800 1,863,648.00 04/22/2024 19 27,500 791,450.00 41 29,997 866,313.36 04/23/2024 26 30,000 868,500.00 49 37,441 1,086,912.23 04/24/2024 44 28,345 821,438.10 25 29,976 872,001.84 04/25/2024 47 42,500 1,225,275.00 25 32,500 947,050.00 04/26/2024 22 22,000 639,320.00 54 25,000 728,250.00 04/29/2024 28 32,500 946,400.00 25 25,307 738,711.33 04/30/2024 48 45,002 1,310,908.26 44 44,258 1,291,891.02 05/02/2024 33 35,000 1,024,100.00 61 34,935 1,026,040.95 05/03/2024 36 40,000 1,177,600.00 79 62,500 1,848,125.00 05/06/2024 7 5,000 148,300.00 95 60,000 1,782,600.00 05/07/2024 46 37,500 1,116,375.00 79 81,496 2,431,025.68 05/08/2024 45 52,500 1,534,575.00 05/09/2024 72 40,000 1,168,800.00 05/10/2024 33 43,500 1,278,465.00 32 29,000 852,890.00 05/13/2024 44 47,500 1,382,250.00 36 32,500 947,050.00 05/14/2024 22 27,500 811,525.00 77 77,500 2,306,400.00 05/15/2024 3 2,500 74,100.00 84 80,000 2,423,200.00 05/16/2024 42 55,000 1,677,500.00 54 60,000 1,836,600.00 05/17/2024 54 47,500 1,450,650.00 28 35,000 1,071,700.00 05/20/2024 32 35,000 1,075,900.00 47 41,259 1,269,539.43 05/21/2024 51 44,500 1,363,925.00 52 50,421 1,548,428.91 05/22/2024 49 60,000 1,852,800.00 44 37,500 1,161,750.00 05/23/2024 50 58,000 1,780,020.00 49 55,000 1,692,350.00 05/24/2024 48 47,000 1,434,910.00 39 47,830 1,462,641.40 05/27/2024 3 5,000 154,100.00 56 49,670 1,538,279.90 05/28/2024 49 60,000 1,873,200.00 19 22,500 707,175.00 05/29/2024 70 58,688 1,804,656.00 24 25,000 773,250.00 05/30/2024 32 26,000 796,640.00 15 20,500 629,145.00 05/31/2024 22 25,000 764,000.00 37 40,500 1,241,325.00 06/03/2024 37 30,000 926,100.00 94 34,000 1,050,940.00 06/04/2024 43 27,000 829,170.00 19 20,500 630,785.00 06/05/2024 5 8,000 247,840.00 50 22,000 682,440.00 06/06/2024 31 28,000 879,200.00 32 30,000 942,900.00 06/07/2024 43 30,000 931,800.00 06/10/2024 113 82,000 2,482,140.00 34 30,000 910,800.00 06/11/2024 92 87,500 2,622,375.00 19 20,000 607,800.00 06/12/2024 37 37,500 1,118,625.00 71 78,382 2,349,892.36 06/13/2024 76 85,883 2,530,972.01 13 20,000 592,600.00 06/14/2024 127 94,617 2,702,261.52 06/17/2024 54 67,500 1,867,725.00 47 62,500 1,734,375.00 06/18/2024 44 37,500 1,057,125.00 95 85,000 2,397,000.00 06/19/2024 8 6,000 170,160.00 26 34,000 973,080.00 06/20/2024 28 16,000 459.840.00 58 48,000 1,385,760.00 06/21/2024 37 40,000 1,158,800.00 18 20,000 582,200.00 06/24/2024 19 20,000 575,800.00 66 64,000 1,854,720.00 06/25/2024 68 67,900 1,964,347.00 21 27,500 800,525.00 06/26/2024 53 60,000 1,719,600.00 46 48,000 1,378,080.00 06/27/2024 98 77,500 2,189,375.00 06/28/2024 62 62,500 1,750,000.00 44 57,500 1,612,875.00

