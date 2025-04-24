Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) shareholders, held today at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, under the chairmanship of its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Antoine Frérot, approved all of the resolutions submitted to it with a quorum of 73.67%.

These resolutions relate in particular on:

the approval of the parent company financial statements and group consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024

the setting of the dividend in cash for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2024 at €1.40 per share. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 12, 2025 and payable from May 14, 2025

for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2024 at The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 12, 2025 and the renewal of the term of office as Director of Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, and the appointment of Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mr. Arnaud Caudoux and Mrs. Elena Salgado as Directors for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2028

and the for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2028 the appointment of the company Deloitte Associés as statutory auditor responsible for certifying the financial statements and the sustainability information: respectively, for a period of six years, which will end after the General Shareholders' Meeting called upon to decide on the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2030;

respectively, for a period of six years, which will end after the General Shareholders' Meeting called upon to decide on the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2030; the compensation paid during fiscal year 2024 or awarded in respect of the same fiscal year to Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer;

to Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer; the information relating to the 2024 compensation of the Directors (excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer);

(excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer); the compensation policy in respect of fiscal year 2025 of the Chairman of the Board the Chief Executive Officer and Directors;

of the Chairman of the Board the Chief Executive Officer and Directors; the annual compensation allocated to members of the Board of Directors

allocated to the renewal of all the financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors to implement employee share ownership plans;

granted to the Board of Directors to implement employee share ownership plans; the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant shares to corporate officers and employees of the Group and corporate officers of the Company

granted to the Board of Directors the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association to include the Purpose in the Company's Articles of Association.

After this combined general meeting, the Board of Directors of Veolia Environnement is made up of fifteen Directors, including 75% independent Directors (excluding the two Directors representing employees and the Director representing employee shareholders) and 50%1 women, and one non voting member (censeur

Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar*, Senior Independent Director

Mr. Olivier Andriès*;

Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon;

Mrs. Véronique Bédague*;

Mr. Philippe Brassac*;

Mr. Arnaud Caudoux*;

Mrs. Isabelle Courville*;

Mr. Franck Le Roux, Director representing employees

Mrs. Julia Marton-Lefèvre*;

Mrs. Agata Mazurek-Bak, Director representing employee shareholders

Mr. Pavel Páša, Director representing employees

Mrs. Elena Salgado*;

Mr. Guillaume Texier*;

Mr. Enric Amiguet y Rovira, non voting member (censeur)

Independent member

The Board of Directors has decided on the composition of its committees as follows:

Accounts and Audit Committee : Mr. Guillaume Texier (Chairman), Mr. Olivier Andriès, Mrs. Véronique Bédague, Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mrs. Agata Mazurek-Bak (Director representing employee shareholders).

: Mr. Guillaume Texier (Chairman), Mr. Olivier Andriès, Mrs. Véronique Bédague, Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mrs. Agata Mazurek-Bak (Director representing employee shareholders). Nominations Committee : Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mrs. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Antoine Frérot.

: Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mrs. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Antoine Frérot. Compensation Committee : Mr. Olivier Andriès (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mrs. Elena Salgado.

: Mr. Olivier Andriès (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mrs. Elena Salgado. Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee : Mrs. Isabelle Courville (Chairwoman), Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Mrs. Julia Marton-Lefèvre, Mr. Pavel Páša (Director representing employees), Mrs. Elena Salgado and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Mr. Enric Amiguet y Rovira is invited to attend all meetings of this committee.

: Mrs. Isabelle Courville (Chairwoman), Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Mrs. Julia Marton-Lefèvre, Mr. Pavel Páša (Director representing employees), Mrs. Elena Salgado and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Mr. Enric Amiguet y Rovira is invited to attend all meetings of this committee. Purpose of the Company Committee: Mr. Antoine Frérot (Chairman), Mr. Olivier Andriès, Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has reaffirmed its willingness to pursue its policy of shareholder dialogue and engagement initiated several years ago.

See https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders for the results of voting on the resolutions and a full webcast of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

1 Excluding the Directors representing employees and the Director representing employee shareholdersin accordance with Articles L. 225-27-1 and L. 22-10-7 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424463592/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA

PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

Tel. 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

investor-relations@veolia.com