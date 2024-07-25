Anzeige
STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results 

-- Q2 net revenues $3.23 billion; gross margin 40.1%; operating margin 
   11.6%; net income $353 million 
 
  -- H1 net revenues $6.70 billion; gross margin 40.9 %; operating margin 
   13.8%; net income $865 million 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q3 net revenues of $3.25 billion and gross 
   margin of 38%

Geneva, July 25, 2024 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported second quarter net revenues of $3.23 billion, gross margin of 40.1%, operating margin of 11.6%, and net income of $353 million or $0.38 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "Q2 net revenues were above the midpoint of our business outlook range 
   driven by higher revenues in Personal Electronics, partially offset by 
   lower than expected revenues in Automotive. Gross margin was in line with 
   expectations." 
 
  -- "First half net revenues decreased 21.9% year-over-year, mainly driven by 
   a decrease in Microcontrollers and Power and Discrete segments. Operating 
   margin was 13.8% and net income was $865 million." 
 
  -- "During the quarter, contrary to our prior expectations, customer orders 
   for Industrial did not improve and Automotive demand declined." 
 
  -- "Our third quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $3.25 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 26.7% and 
   increasing sequentially by 0.6%; gross margin is expected to be about 38%, 
   impacted by about 350 basis points of unused capacity charges." 
 
  -- "We will now drive the Company based on a plan for FY24 revenues in the 
   range of $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion. Within this plan, we expect a 
   gross margin of about 40%."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share 
data)             Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023  Q/Q    Y/Y 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Net Revenues          $3,232  $3,465  $4,326   -6.7%   -25.3% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Gross Profit          $1,296  $1,444  $2,119  -10.2%   -38.9% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Gross Margin           40.1%  41.7%  49.0% -160 bps  -890 bps 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Operating Income         $375   $551  $1,146  -32.0%   -67.3% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Operating Margin         11.6%  15.9%  26.5% -430 bps -1,490 bps 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Net Income            $353   $513  $1,001  -31.2%   -64.8% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share    $0.38  $0.54  $1.06  -29.6%   -64.2% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ----------

Second Quarter 2024 Summary Review

Reminder: On January 10, 2024, ST announced a new organization which implied a change in segment reporting starting Q1 2024. Comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail. 

Q2    Q1    Q2 
 Net Revenues by Reportable Segment (US$ m)         2024   2024   2023   Q/Q    Y/Y 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment      1,165  1,217  1,293   -4.3%  -10.0% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Power and discrete products (P&D) segment           747   820   989   -8.8%  -24.4% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors 
  (APMS) Product Group                    1,912  2,037  2,282   -6.1%  -16.2% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Microcontrollers (MCU) segment                800   950  1,482  -15.7%  -46.0% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Digital ICs and RF Products (D&RF) segment          516   475   558   8.6%   -7.6% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products 
  (MDRF) Product Group                    1,316  1,425  2,040   -7.6%  -35.5% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Others                             4    3    4     -     - 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Total Net Revenues                     3,232  3,465  4,326   -6.7%  -25.3% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.23 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.3%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 14.9% and 43.7%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 6.7%, 90 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.30 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.9%. Gross margin of 40.1%, in line with the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 890 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to the combination of product mix and sales price and higher unused capacity charges.

Operating income decreased 67.3% to $375 million, compared to $1.15 billion in the year-ago quarter. ST's operating margin decreased 1,490 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 11.6% of net revenues, compared to 26.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

By reportable segment(1) , compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 10.0% mainly due to a decrease in Imaging. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 44.5% to $144 million. Operating margin was 
   12.4% compared to 20.0%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 24.4%. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 57.9% to $110 million. Operating margin was 
   14.7% compared to 26.4%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Microcontrollers (MCU) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 46.0% mainly due to a decrease in GP MCU. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 87.1% to $72 million. Operating margin was 
   8.9% compared to 37.2%.

Digital ICs and RF products (D&RF) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 7.6% due to a decrease in ADAS which more than offset 
   the increase in RF Communications. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 23.8% to $150 million. Operating margin was 
   29.1% compared to 35.2%.

Net income and diluted Earnings Per Share decreased to $353 million and $0.38 respectively compared to $1.00 billion and $1.06 respectively in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- 
          Q2    Q1                     TTM 
 (US$ m)     2024   2024   Q2 2023  Q2 2024  Q2 2023   Change 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Net cash 
  from 
  operating 
  activities    702    859   1,311   4,922   5,832   -15.6% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Free cash 
  flow 
  (non-U.S. 
  GAAP)(2)     159   (134)    209   1,384   1,694   -18.3% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

Net cash from operating activities was $702 million in the second quarter compared to $1.31 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP)(1) was $528 million in the second quarter compared to $1.07 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)(1) was $159 million in the second quarter, compared to $209 million in the year-ago quarter.

Inventory at the end of the second quarter was $2.81 billion, compared to $2.69 billion in the previous quarter and $3.05 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 130 days compared to 122 days in the previous quarter and 126 days in the year-ago quarter.

In the second quarter, ST paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $73 million and executed a $88 million share buy-back, completing its $1,040 million share repurchase program launched on July 1, 2021. On June 21, 2024, ST announced the launch of a new share buy-back plan comprising two programs totalling up to $1,100 million to be executed within a 3-year period.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
