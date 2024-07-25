Anzeige
Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - 2024 half-year financial report

Half-year financial report 2024
Regulated information 25 July 2024

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2024 half-year report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be.

  • Profit for the first half of 2024: € 92.9 million (€ 91.1 million in 2023, + 2.1%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 95.9 million (€ 1.36 per share, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year),
  • 2023 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize's shareholders in 2024 of € 43.2 million (€ 0.97 per share, an increase of 12.8% compared to the previous year),
  • Acquisition, in 2024, of 7,791 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 1.04 million, at an average price of € 134. Our stake in UCB remains stable compared to 31 Decembre 2023 at 36,24%,
  • Decrease of outstanding bank borrowings from € 79.2 million at 31 December 2023 to € 31 million at 30 June 2024.

