

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer focused on the pharmaceutical and nutrition businesses, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit and sales for the first-half.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company registered a net profit of CHF 329 million or CHF4.61 per share, lower than CHF410 million or CHF5.54 per share, posted for the same period last year.



Core income per share, however, moved up to CHF7.02 from CHF6.89 per share a year ago.



Profit before income taxes slipped to CHF395 million from previous year's CHF486 million.



Net financial result was negative CHF139 million as against negative CHF41 million a year ago.



Result from operating activities or EBIT was CHF534 million, compared with CHF540 million in 2023.



EBITDA was CHF862 million, compared with CHF899 million a year ago.



Core EBITDA also decreased to CHF893 million from last year's CHF922 million.



Sales dropped to CHF3.057 billion from last year's CHF3.078 billion.



Sales of Cell and Gene division stood at CHF331 million as against CHF363 million in 2023.



Capsules and Health Ingredients reported sales of CHF540 million, compared with CHF595 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has confirmed its outlook for flat CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin in high twenties.



