Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860206 | ISIN: FR0000120404 | Ticker-Symbol: ACR
Tradegate
25.07.24
10:08 Uhr
36,700 Euro
-0,390
-1,05 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,67036,68010:38
36,63036,65010:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCOR SA36,700-1,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.