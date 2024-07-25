

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Hospitality company Accor SA (ACRFY.PK) reported that its net profit, group share, for the first half of 2024 rose to 253 million euros from 248 million euros in the previous year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.90 euros up from 0.81 euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the period was 2.68 billion euros, up 11% from the prior year. This growth breaks down as a 4% increase for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division and a 22% increase for the Luxury & Lifestyle division.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company projects EBITDA to be between 1.095 billion euros and 1.125 billion euros, and RevPAR growth of 4% to 5%.



The Group maintained its medium-term outlook. It expects EBITDA growth of between 9% and 12% (CAGR 2023-27); annual RevPAR growth of between 3% and 4% (CAGR 2023-27).



