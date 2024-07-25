

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever PLC (UN) Thursday reported profit before taxation of 5.566 billion euros for the first half, 5.7 percent higher than 5.267 billion euros in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by increased turnover.



Operating profit increased 7.8 percent to 5.948 billion euros from 5.516 billion euros a year ago. Excluding one-time items, underlying operating profit grew 17.1 percent to 6.1 billion euros.



Net profit attributable to shareholders' equity rose to 3.701 billion euros or 1.47 euros per share from 3.548 billion euros or 1.40 euros per share last year. Underlying earnings per share increased 16.3 percent to 1.62 euros.



Turnover for the period was 31.117 billion euros, up 2.3 percent from 30.428 billion euros in the previous year.



Underlying sales growth was 4.1 percent, with volumes up 2.6 percent. The company's Power Brands performed strongly with 5.7 percent underlying sales growth, driven by volume growth of 4 percent in the first half.



The company's Board has declared a second-quarter interim dividend of 0.3696 pounds per share or 0.4396 euros per share or $0.4773 per American Depositary Receipt. The dividends will be paid on September 6 with an ex-dividend date of August 8.



For the full year, the group expects underlying sales growth to be within its multi-year range of 3 percent to 5 percent.



