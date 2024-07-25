

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banknote printer De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 loss before taxation narrowed to 15.4 million pounds from last year's loss of 29.6 million pounds.



IFRS basic loss per share was 10.2 pence, compared to loss of 28.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted basic loss per share was 5.3 pence, compared to loss of 1.5 pence last year. Adjusted operating profit dropped 24.5 percent from the prior year to 21.0 million pounds.



Revenue declined 11.3 percent to 310.3 million pounds from last year's 349.7 million pounds, impacted by Currency industry downturn.



