Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMJ1 | ISIN: NL0000337319 | Ticker-Symbol: BGPA
Tradegate
25.07.24
11:07 Uhr
4,092 Euro
+0,008
+0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0844,09611:25
4,0784,10211:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2024 07:15 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports €126 million adjusted EBITDA in first half-year

Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA of €126 million in the first half-year of 2024, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. Group revenue also improved by 6% to €3.1 billion. BAM's liquidity position remained solid and the order intake was strong. For the full-year 2024, BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin between 4% and 5%.

• Revenue increased by 6% versus H1 2023, mainly driven by the division Netherlands
• Adjusted EBITDA was €126 million, reflecting a margin of 4.0% (H1 2023: adjusted EBITDA €119 million, margin of 4.0%)
• Net result of €55 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.20 (H1 2023: €0.22)
• Liquidity position remained solid at €453 million
• Capital ratio further improved to 24.5% (year-end 2023: 23.4%)
• Order book increased by 12% versus year-end 2023 to €11.0 billion

Full press release:
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2024-07/bam-2024-07-25-q2-2024-en-press-release.pdf
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.