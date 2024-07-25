Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports €126 million adjusted EBITDA in first half-year

Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA of €126 million in the first half-year of 2024, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. Group revenue also improved by 6% to €3.1 billion. BAM's liquidity position remained solid and the order intake was strong. For the full-year 2024, BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin between 4% and 5%.



• Revenue increased by 6% versus H1 2023, mainly driven by the division Netherlands

• Adjusted EBITDA was €126 million, reflecting a margin of 4.0% (H1 2023: adjusted EBITDA €119 million, margin of 4.0%)

• Net result of €55 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.20 (H1 2023: €0.22)

• Liquidity position remained solid at €453 million

• Capital ratio further improved to 24.5% (year-end 2023: 23.4%)

• Order book increased by 12% versus year-end 2023 to €11.0 billion



Full press release:

https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2024-07/bam-2024-07-25-q2-2024-en-press-release.pdf