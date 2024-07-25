Comal says it has acquired an industrial building near L'Aquila in central Italy for a 500 MW solar module factory. Production is scheduled to start in 2025. From pv magazine Italy Italian engineering company Comal SpA plans to build a 500 MW solar module assembly facility in Bazzano, in the central province of L'Aquila, Italy. The company has acquired an industrial building for the €16 million ($17. 3 million) project. Production is scheduled to start in 2025, with the facility set to manufacture "innovative and high-efficiency" products. The plan is partly financed by funds from the Abruzzo ...

