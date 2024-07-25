Solarnative launched insolvency proceedings and started searching for new investors in June. From pv magazine Germany Consulting firm Falkensteg has been commissioned to carry out an international sales process of insolvent German microinverter manufacturer Solarnative. "Solarnative has developed a good market position. With the right investment, the company can fully exploit its potential and successfully open up the market for rooftop systems," the Solarnative's provisional insolvency administrator Jan Markus Plathner from the law firm Brinkmann & Partner said. He sees the sales process as ...

