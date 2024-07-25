EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Revenue of 2023/24 financial year

revenue of 2023/24 financial year

+27% INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUES[1] UP TO €368.3M (+€78.7M)

STRONG EVENTS ACTIVITY AT €43.5M (+162%) AND TRADING AT €104.7M (+16%)

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: ONE-OFF INCOME OF €26.9M FROM THE GRANTING OF A LONG-TERM BRAND LICENSE TO OL FÉMININ

Lyon, July 25, 2024

€M (from July 1st to June 30) 30/06/24*

12 months 30/06/23

12 months Var Var % Ticketing championship & other matches 33,7 37,1 -3,5 -9% Ticketing Europe 0,3 0,6 -0,3 -52% Ticketing 33,9 37,7 -3,8 -10% LFP-FFF TV rights 94,5 84,1 +10,4 +12% UEFA TV rights 0,8 1,3 -0,5 -36% Media and marketing rights 95,3 85,3 +10,0 +12% Sponsoring-Advertising 36,6 38,9 -2,3 -6% Derivative products 12,6 11,8 +0,9 +7% Other brand-related revenue 41,6 8,8 +32,9 +376% Brand-related revenue 54,3 20,5 +33,7 +164% Seminars & visits 6,4 7,8 -1,4 -18% Major events 37,0 8,8 +28,2 +320% Events 43,5 16,6 +26,8 +162% Revenue (excluding player trading) 263,6 199,1 +64,5 +32% Revenue from sale of player registrations 104,7 90,5 +14,2 +16% Total revenue (1) 368,3 289,7 +78,7 +27%

*Estimated, unaudited data

1/ TOTAL REVENUES UP 27% TO €368.3 M

TICKETING: €33.9M (€3.8M, -10%)

Ticketing went down by 10% to €33.9m (€37.7m in N-1), mainly including revenues from Ligue 1 home matches.

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €95.3M (+€10.0M, +12%)

At June 30, 2024, TV rights include an amount of €50m corresponding to the 3rd and final tranche of revenues from CVC's acquisition of a stake in LFP's commercial subsidiary[2] (€40.0m at June 30, 2023 corresponding to the first 2 tranches).

Excluding the impact of these payments, TV rights came to €45.3m, identical to N-1.

SPONSORING - ADVERTISING: 36.6 M€ (-2.3 M€, -6%)

Revenues from Sponsoring - Advertising were adversely affected by the League 1 ranking (6th ), as well as by the reduction or termination of contracts with certain partners experiencing financial difficulties.

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €54.3M (€33.7M, +164%)

Derivative products were up by +7% to €12.6m, compared with €11.8m in N-1, notably in connection with the many major events at the end of the season.

Other brand-related revenue includes a lump-sum royalty linked to the granting of an initial 50-year license for the "Olympique Lyonnais" brands to OL Féminin, in accordance with the agreements signed with Michele Kang on February 8[3] . This fee of €26.9M, was the subject of a capital increase by OL Féminin, by offsetting receivables, to the benefit of OL SASU. Excluding the impact of this one-off income, other brand-related revenue rose by +6.0 M€, including the first revenue from the refreshment stands at the LDLC Arena (open since November 23, 2023), as well as other miscellaneous products.

EVENTS: €43.5 M (+€26.8 M, +162%)

Within the Events activity, Major Events reached a high level of €37.0m, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert (July 11, 2023), five Rugby World Cup matches (September and October 2023), a Women's Nations League match between France and Germany (February 23, 2024), the France/England rugby match as part of the 6 Nations Tournament (March 16, 2024), a French football team match in preparation for Euro 2024 (March 23, 2024), concerts by Taylor Swift (June 2 & June 3, 2024), Rammstein (June 15, 2024), Coldplay (June 22, 23 & 25, 2024) at the Groupama Stadium, as well as revenues from Events at the LDLC Arena since its opening on November 23, 2023 (until its effective sale on June 12, 2024) and the first performances on behalf of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Seminars & visits activity totaled €6.4m, compared with €7.8m in N-1.

PLAYER TRADING: €104.7M (+€14.2M, +16%)

Revenue from the sale of player registrations reached a very high level of €104.7m, with the sale of Bradley BARCOLA to PSG (€40.5m), Castello LUKEBA to Leipzig (€30.0m), Romain FAIVRE to Bournemouth (€14.0m), Skelly ALVERO to Werder Bremen (€4,6m), Thiago MENDES to Al Rayyan (€4.0m), Abdoulaye NDIAYE to Troyes (€3.0m), Karl TOKO EKAMBI to Abha FC (€1.5m), Habib KEITA to Clermont (€1.2m), CAMILO to Akhmat Grozny (€0.2m), as well as various indemnities and incentives amounting to €5.8m.

At June 30, 2023, revenue from the sale of players amounted to €90.5m, corresponding to the sale of five contracts for a cumulative €72.3m, as well as loan indemnities and incentives totalling €18.2m.

2/ RECENT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

Under the pulse of new coach Pierre Sage, and the arrival of new players during the winter mercato, a new sporting dynamic has led to a clear improvement in sporting results. Thanks to its 6th place in Ligue 1 at the end of the 2023/2024 season, the club benefits from direct qualification for the 2024/2025 Europa League.

In line with its strategy of refocusing on men's football, on June 12, 2024, Eagle Football Group sold all its shares in OL Vallée Arena (the company operating the LDLC Arena) to HOLARENA, a company newly created by Holnest (a family office owned by Jean-Michel Aulas) and a group of investors[4] . Similarly, on June 17, Eagle Football Group sold its entire stake in US franchise Seattle Reign FC (formerly OL Reign), i.e. 97% of the club's share capital, to a group comprising the Seattle Sounders and Carlyle, a global investment company[5] .

Groupama Stadium has a packed schedule for the coming months, including 11 football matches (men's and women's) as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July and August 2024), the opening and closing ceremonies of the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 (September 2024), as well as the TOP 14 rugby semi-finals (June 2025).

On July 14, 2024, the LFP Board of Directors decided to continue negotiations with DAZN (OTT sports platform) and beIN Sports France, concerning the award of domestic broadcasting rights for Ligue 1, for the period 2024-2029 (5 seasons).

APPENDIX - Mercato update

Main acquisitions/new arrivals :

Purchase option exercised on Saïd Benrahma (West Ham) for £12.3m (approx. €14.4m) +10% on any future capital gain, following a £5.1m (approx. €6.0m) paid loan for the 23/24 season, on a 3-year contract + 1 optional year.

Acquisition of Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) for £20.0m (approx. €23.4m), +10% on any capital gain, following a loan for the 23/24 season, 4-year contract.

Purchase option exercised on Mama Baldé (Troyes) for €6.0m + €0.5m maximum incentives + 10% on any future capital gains (following €2.0m loan fee for the 23/24 season), 2-year contract.

Purchase option exercised on Duje Caleta-Car (Southampton) for €3.6- + €2.1m maximum incentives + 15% on any future capital gains (following the €1.5m loan paid for the 23/24 season), 3-year contract.

Acquisition of Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) for £27.0m (approx. €31.9m), on a 4-year contract.

Acquisition of Abner Vinicius (Real Betis) for €8.0m + 20% on future transfer, 5-year contract.

Acquisition of Ernest Nuamah (RWDM Molenbeek) for €28.5 million, 4-year contract.

Acquisition of Georges Mikautadze (FC Metz) for €18.5m + €4.5m maximum added supplements, + profit-sharing on future transfer: €1.0m + 15% on capital gains, 4-year contract.

Main departures :

Tino Kadewere, acquired by Nantes, on loan during the 23/24 season, with a 25% interest on future transfers.

Skelly Alvero, exercise of purchase option from Werder Breme for €4.7m + €1.5m maximum incentives + 15-20% on future capital gains (following €250k loan for 23/24 season)

Henrique's contract expires on June 30, 2024









