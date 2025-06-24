EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, June 24, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais acknowledges the incomprehensible decision rendered by the DNCG tonight and confirms that it will immediately file an appeal.

In recent months, we have worked closely with the DNCG, satisfying all of its requests with cash equity investments exceeding the amounts requested. Thanks to the equity contributions of our shareholders and the sale of Crystal Palace, our cash position has improved significantly, and we have more than sufficient resources for the 2025/26 season.

With so much cash liquidity demonstrated, and sporting success which has earned European competition in two consecutive years, we sincerely do not understand how one administrative decision could relegate such a great French club. Through our appeal, we will establish our substantial cash resources as necessary for Olympique Lyonnais to keep its place in Ligue 1.

