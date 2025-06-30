EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Michele Kang appointed as Chairwoman and President of Olympique Lyonnais

Michael Gerlinger becomes Director General

Lyon, June 30, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) today confirmed changes to its executive leadership team, appointing Michele Kang to the position of Chairwoman and CEO of Eagle Football Group and CEO of Olympique Lyonnais, and Michael Gerlinger as Director General of Olympique Lyonnais.

Michele Kang, who has served on the OL board since 2023, has been appointed Chairwoman and President. She will take an active role in supporting OL's executive management, including spearheading the club's appeal process with the DNCG.

John Textor has resigned from his leadership positions at Olympique Lyonnais including the Board of Directors.

Michael Gerlinger, currently Chief Sports Officer of Eagle Football Holdings, has been appointed Director General of Olympique Lyonnais. A widely respected figure in European football administration, Michael brings over two decades of experience in governance, regulatory affairs and sporting operations.

Michele Kang said:

"We are entering a critical moment for OL and I want to thank John for his commitment and vision in bringing the club into the Eagle Football family. I look forward to working closely with Michael, OL management team, and the Board as we focus on supporting the club through the DNCG process and beyond."

John Textor said:

"I am extremely proud of our sporting success at OL, having successfully rebuilt the squad, returning to European competition in each of the last two years, after a long absence. I'm grateful to everyone at OL for their dedication during this exceptionally challenging time. Michele is a perfect choice to lead OL in the next phase and I have full confidence in Michele and OL will come out stronger under her leadership."

About Olympique Lyonnais

Football club founded in 1950, Olympique Lyonnais has won 21 titles (including a record 7 consecutive French Champion titles) with the club's men's team, which has made 28 appearances in European competitions over the last 34 years. With a football academy regularly ranked in the European Top 3, the club, owned by Eagle Football, plays at Groupama Stadium, its 100% private, ultra-modern and multifunctional enclosure inaugurated in January 2016.

Biographies

Michele Kang, Board Chairwoman, Olympique Lyonnais

Michele Kang is an American businesswoman, investor, and philanthropist. She has dedicated her career to building businesses that challenge the status quo, while helping others achieve their own American dreams leveraging her own successes. Michele joined the Olympique Lyonnais board in 2023 and is the third largest shareholder of OL as well as the majority owner of the women's team, OL Lyonnes.

Michael Gerlinger, General Manager, Olympique Lyonnais

Dr. Gerlinger is best known through an 18-year distinguished career at FC Bayern Munich, where he was last served as Vice President of Sports Business, leading the general organizational and economic activities of the professional football department. He was also responsible for the introduction of digital squad and financial planning, the optimization of recruitment, and player transfer processes. In connection with FC Bayern's collaboration initiatives, Mr. Gerlinger led the establishment of a multi-club network and joint venture with Los Angeles FC, known as "Red & Gold Football", of which he became the first Chairman.

