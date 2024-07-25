Anzeige
25.07.2024 22:26 Uhr
CNH Employee Jill Becomes First Woman To Chair AEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / CNH employee, Jill Wiggins, has become the first woman to chair the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) conference.

Jill, who works in the world class equipment, technology and services company's Global AG Parts & Service & Maintenance Development team played a pivotal role for AEM, leading the conference planning committee - made up of colleagues from AEM member companies.

Held in Rosemont, Illinois, US, the Product Safety & Steward Conference continues to be the industry's only annual conference that brings heavy equipment manufacturers, partners, and subject matter experts together to participate in a unique educational opportunity.

Besides serving as planning committee chair, Jill presented an artificial intelligence (AI) driven, interactive workshop on Increasing Terminology Effectiveness through Simplified Technical English (STE) and performed outreach throughout the conference to drive member participation and signup for AEM's newly formed ERG: Women Impacting Product Safety (AEM WIPS).

Reflecting on the importance of this event Jill said, "This conference means a lot to me professionally and personally. I discovered a hidden passion as well as an opportunity for professional development."

Jill Wiggins, part of CNH's Global AG Parts & Service's Service & Maintenance Development team, is the first woman to chair the Conference for AEM in its 33-year history

