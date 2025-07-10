How CNH Industrial Is Giving More Power to Methane

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / CNH's New Holland T6 Methane Power tractor is helping a Norwegian company cut its use of polluting vehicles without compromising on power.

This year's Nordic World Ski Championships, in the beautiful city of Trondheim in central Norway, was disrupted by sleet, rain and slush. Huge quantities of artificial snow saved the day, but the unusually warm mid-winter weather was a stark reminder that efforts to reduce carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming, are much needed.

One initiative by Trondheim City Council is to insist its contractors increase their use of non-polluting vehicles, with a target of 60% of operating hours by 2035. That has encouraged Graver, an earthworks specialist, house builder and Trondheim Council contractor, to invest in four New Holland T6 Methane Power tractors.

"We use methane-powered tractors in our contract work with the council to sweep roads and for clearing snow," explains Svein Tore Sæther, Chief Executive of Graver. "They were also used up at the ski championships this year, clearing snow from car parks. They're very efficient."

Graver took possession of its first methane tractor in November 2022, just as winter was setting in, adding three more shortly after. To date, its fleet of four have clocked up more than nine thousand hours of service - saving some 314 tons of CO2 emissions. They have proved virtually trouble-free compared to traditional tractors.

"They're really reliable and we've actually been able to use them for longer than the contract stipulates. I think we're up to 80% of total hours. And the drivers like them. They're responsive, powerful and smooth," says Sæther.

The T6 Methane Power was based on the diesel version and its output matches the 175 horsepower of the diesel model. According to Sæther, they cost about the same in terms of fuel-efficiency, service and maintenance. The only differences he can think of are that the methane-driven engine is slightly quieter than a diesel and the tank for the methane is attached to the front of the hood.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/how-cnh-is-giving-more-power-to-methane-1047734