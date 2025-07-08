Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 15:08
11,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,66011,82008.07.
11,64011,72008.07.
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 22:38 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Joins the UN Global Compact and Reinforces Their Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CNH

World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, has taken another step in its commitment to lead sustainable development in the agriculture and construction sector in Brazil.

CNH has joined the UN Global Compact, a United Nations (UN) initiative to mobilize companies to align their strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

The company, which is already a signatory to the Compact at the global level, became part of the Brazil Network and will join the Platform for Sustainable Agro action, joining companies engaged in contributing to the goals of the SDGs - UN Sustainable Development Goals, which are linked to the agriculture agenda.

"We have no doubt about the centrality of agribusiness in the Brazilian economy and its increasingly relevant role for sustainable development. Once again, CNH and its Case IH and New Holland brands take the lead in facing today's challenges. And CNH becomes the first representative among agricultural machinery manufacturers to become a member of the Global Compact Brazil Network," said Rafael Miotto, President Latin America at CNH.

The Platform for Action for Sustainable Agriculture is focused on advancing SDG 2 - Zero Hunger and Sustainable Agriculture, SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG 13 - Action Against Global Climate Change. CNH is already globally committed to supporting the advancement of all these goals and, in addition to these, it also prioritizes SDGs 3, 8 and 10, focused on Health and Well-Being; Decent Work and Economic Growth; and Reduction of Inequalities.

The UN Global Compact currently has more than 25 thousand members in 62 local networks, covering 167 countries.

CNH is also recognized for its ESG leadership for agriculture and construction. Among the most recent highlights are the second place in the category of electrical machinery and components in the S&P Dow Jones World and North America Sustainability Indexes, standing out among the top 5% of the industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, a globally recognized sustainability yearbook. The company was also recognized with leadership scores in CDP's Climate and Water Security ratings.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-joins-the-un-global-compact-and-reinforces-their-commitment-to-sus-1047045

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.