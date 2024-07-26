Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) announces a major reorganization of its executive team to enhance operational efficiency and innovation.

As part of this new structure, the company announces the following appointments, who will all be part of the Group's Executive Committee and report to CEO Eric Gareau:

Xavier Rojo is appointed Chief Financial Officer, after having served as Deputy CEO, strengthening the company's financial function.

Isabelle Frenette is appointed Executive Vice-President, Talent Culture, a newly created role, underscoring the company's sharpened focus on attracting and retaining talents.

Beth Burkhart joins the company as Advisor, Strategy Innovation, also a newly created position that aims at sharpening the Group's strategic focus and promoting innovation to drive profitability.

Eric Gareau, CEO of Claranova, declared: "The new management structure introduces key roles to better distribute responsibilities and enhance organizational performance, reflecting our ambition to transform Claranova. The new appointments will allow us to leverage their experience in order to improve performance and intensify our focus on innovation, while promoting collaboration. They are part of the new chapter in Claranova's story that we are writing and that will be detailed when we announce our strategic plan later this year.

Xavier Rojo Chief Financial Officer:

Xavier Rojo joined Claranova in 2022 as Deputy CEO. Prior to joining Claranova, he occupied a number of strategic and financial management positions with major groups. With more than 20 years of experience in banking and finance sectors, he has led numerous strategic and business development, transformation and digitization projects in France and other countries. Also, an entrepreneur and executive coach, he has advised numerous companies (SMEs) and private banks on their restructuring and strategic development, and also assisted company directors address reconversion and management projects. Xavier Rojo holds a Master's Degree in financial engineering from the University of Montpellier completed with an Executive program at HEC Paris and INSEAD.

Isabelle Frenette Executive Vice President Talent Culture

Isabelle joins Claranova executive team as Executive Vice President, Talent Culture after occupying a similar position at Avanquest since 2022. She has over 20 years of HR expertise in tech and public sectors in Canada and has extensive experience in multiple M&A projects with North American and European operations. She is a graduate in industrial relations of Université Laval and a member of the Canadian Association of Certified Human Resources Professionals (CRHA).

Beth Burkhart Advisor, Strategy Innovation

Beth Burkhart joins Claranova as Strategic Advisor Innovation Consultant, supporting the executive team with market trend insights and strategic growth plans for subsidiaries. A former executive at Shutterfly/Snapfish, managing a brand portfolio generating over $1.25B in revenue, she successfully led cross-functional teams in product, marketing, merchandising, and engineering to deliver sales. She played a central role in integrating Lifetouch, Snapfish and Spoonflower, achieving significant synergies. She holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and holds a BA in Economics International Relations from Claremont McKenna College.

Financial calendar:

August 1, 2024: FY 2023-2024 revenue

October 30, 2024: FY 2023-2024 results

