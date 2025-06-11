Publication of the convening notice

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) informs its shareholders that its Ordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The original French language version of the Convening notice, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting, was published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) today and is available on the Company's website along with a translation in English for information purposes. Details of how to attend and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

In accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, documents related to the preparation of this Meeting are available to the shareholders and may be consulted on the company's website www.claranova.com under "Shareholders' Meeting" in the Investors section.

Shareholders are invited to attend the General Meeting, to be represented by proxy, or to vote by post or online. This last option can be exercised:

by returning the voting form so that it reaches the Company no later than midnight, Paris time, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025;

by voting online before the General Meeting. Online voting is possible as of today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, until Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Paris time. The online voting procedure is detailed in the convening notice.

The General Meeting will be streamed live in French and the recording will remain available on the company's website.

Financial calendar:

July 31, 2025: FY 2024-2025 revenue

October 29, 2025: FY 2024-2025 results

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.) and software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and the analysis of data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

