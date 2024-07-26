

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK), on Friday, reported H1 attributable net profit of EUR 186 million compared to EUR 225 million last year.



Sales for the period totaled EUR 26.5 billion, up 1% from the previous year's EUR 26.1 billion, driven mainly by Equans and Bouygues Construction. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 2% year-on-year.



Net debt was €8.7 billion, improving by close to €1.9 billion compared to end-June 2023, thanks to efforts made by the business segments, with net gearing2 of 65% at end-June 2024.



Looking ahead, the company expects sales and current operating profit from activities or COPA for 2024 that are slightly up on 2023.



