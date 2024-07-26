

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB.L) reported first half pretax profit of 82.6 million pounds compared to 17.2 million pounds, last year. Net return per share was 62.75 pence compared to 12.82 pence.



On a revenue basis, pretax profit increased to 25.4 million pounds from 23.9 million pounds, prior year. On a revenue basis, net return per share was 18.98 pence compared to 18.08 pence.



For the six months ended 30 June 2024, total income increased to 52.44 million pounds from 47.30 million pounds, last year.



