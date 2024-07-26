DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 26-Jul-2024 / 12:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release availability of the 2024 HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT Paris, 2024, July 26th Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of May 31, 2024, has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) The above-mentioned report notably includes: ? the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; ? the half-yearly activity report; ? the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; ? the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The report is available in French, under the conditions provided for by the laws and the regulations in force and may be consulted as follows: Click here to access the 2024 half yearly Interim Financial Report. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Notice of availability of_HYFR2024 UKDEF

1955257 26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955257&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2024 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)