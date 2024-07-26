Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Stuttgart
26.07.24
11:20 Uhr
31,000 Euro
+0,950
+3,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.07.2024 12:46 Uhr
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 
26-Jul-2024 / 12:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 Press release 
availability of the 
2024 HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT 
 
 
Paris, 2024, July 26th 
 
Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of May 31, 2024, has been made available to 
the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) 
 
The above-mentioned report notably includes: 
 
 ? the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; 
 ? the half-yearly activity report; 
 ? the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; 
 ? the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. 
 
 
The report is available in French, under the conditions provided for by the laws and the regulations in force and may 
be consulted as follows: 
 
Click here to access the 2024 half yearly Interim Financial Report. 
 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press Relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is 
acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its 
attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and 
use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and 
innovate to create a more virtuous city. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman 
& Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The 
occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, 
assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer 
to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

