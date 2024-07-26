Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.(TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announces that the Company will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares for every one (1) post-consolidated Share (the "Consolidation") effective as of July 30, 2024.

The Consolidation is to transform the capital structure of the Company, attract additional financing and position the Company for growth and shareholder value increase.

The Company name will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 23250C201 and the new ISIN number will be CA23250C2013 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 5,692,165, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the fractional Share will be cancelled if it is less than one-half (1/2) of a Share, and will be changed to one whole Share if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Share.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-866-753-2923

Email: info@cybercatch.com

