VAZIVA SA: SALES UP 155.3% IN H1 2024

- SALES UP 155.3% IN H1 2024 - SALES TEAMS STRENGTHENED TO RAMP UP DOMESTIC EXPANSION - OPENING A SUBSIDIARY IN SPAIN Paris, July 24, 2024-17:45 - Vaziva (ISIN code FR0014007T10), a pioneer in the dematerialization of employee benefits, today published its sales for the first half of 2024. In KEUR 30.06.23 30.06.24 Evolution Unaudited figures at the date of the PR Sales 13,7 21,3 155,3%

In the first half of 2024, social fintech Vaziva recorded sales of EUR21.3m, or 155.3% of the total achieved in the first half of 2023. This performance is the result of renewed customer confidence and the growing success of a commercial offering in line with the expectations of HR or staff councils seeking to offer attractive, tailor-made employee benefits.

Continued nationwide rollout of the Vaziva offering

Over the first half of 2024, Vaziva pursued its tech and sales development to meet customer demand as part of their digital transformation, particularly for key accounts.

These improvements focused mainly on:

-- the strengthening of sales teams across the country;

-- the intensification of a digital strategy B2B oriented;

-- maintaining a strong presence at trade fairs for Work councils.

The social fintech succeeded in forging strategic partnerships with work councils of several prestigious companies in sectors as varied as aeronautics with Safran, insurance with Groupama and construction with Colas.

Outlook H2 2024: launch of Vaziva in Spain

From the second half of 2024, Vaziva will be starting to expand in high-potential European countries. To this end, the fintech is announcing the launch of its gift card offering in Spain. The fintech intends to rely on one of the leading temporary employment agencies to facilitate and optimize the performance of its new subsidiary (Vaziva Ibérica).

Meanwhile, Vaziva will pursue its sales and marketing initiatives to expand its customer base and reinforce its role as the preferred partner of works councils for the distribution of employee benefits.

The positive trend in business in France and the ambitious projects currently under development mean that Vaziva is fully confident of continuing to grow its goodwill over the year and beyond.

Next release: Half-year results 2024: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, after trading session.

About Vaziva

Vaziva is the new-generation issuer of employee benefits (vacations, gifts, lunches) on the 1st Mastercard® multi-grant smart payment card managed for work councils, Human Resources (HR), companies and local authorities. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® features artificial intelligence [AI] that organizes the management of social endowments according to employees' expenses.

